More races to note across US in 2025 general election

Voters fill out their ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Voters fill out their ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Politics
By
13 minutes ago
X

In the first general election since Donald Trump took office, there are a number of prominent elections nationwide, in addition to the local elections.

ExploreELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Here are some of the major races on the ballot from around the U.S.:

California Proposition 50

The Associated Press has predicted that California Proposition 50, a statewide ballot measure to enact a new congressional map that would flip up to five Republican U.S. House seats to Democratic control, will pass overwhelmingly.

The new map proposition was created in response to Texas Republicans creating their own map that flipped Democrat-held seats, sparking multiple other states to gerrymander their own maps.

New Jersey and Virginia Governors

In New Jersey, the AP has called the race for Democrat Mikie Sherrill over Republican Jack Ciattarelli to succeed Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who was term limited.

In Virginia, the AP called the race for Democrat Abigail Spanberger over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is also term limited.

These races are considered a major test of voter feelings toward the party in the White House, since they are the first gubernatorial races after a presidential election, the AP said.

New York City Mayor

The AP has called the New York City mayor race for Democrat Zohran Mamdani over former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The race generated interest after self-described democratic socialist Mamdani won comfortably over Cuomo in the June primary, leading to endorsements from Democratic party leaders.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The AP has called three votes on whether to retain three of Pennsylvania’s Democratic Supreme Court justices for another 10-year term. AP predicted that voters approved retaining justices Kevin Dougherty, Christine Donohue and Davis Wecht, preserving a 5-2 Democratic majority.

Control of Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court could have major implications for the 2028 presidential race as well, ruling on election disputes like occurred in 2020.

In Other News
1
Area rep’s bill would require parental consent for youth mental health...
2
GOP bill to ban DEI, faculty strikes in public higher ed headed to...
3
Turner troubled by high-level text chat on U.S. strikes in Yemen
4
Ohio House passes bill nixing replacement property tax levies
5
Area Reps. Davidson, Jordan back Trump call to impeach federal judges

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.