More races to note across US in 2025 general election

Here are some of the major races on the ballot from around the U.S.:

California Proposition 50

The Associated Press has predicted that California Proposition 50, a statewide ballot measure to enact a new congressional map that would flip up to five Republican U.S. House seats to Democratic control, will pass overwhelmingly.

The new map proposition was created in response to Texas Republicans creating their own map that flipped Democrat-held seats, sparking multiple other states to gerrymander their own maps.

New Jersey and Virginia Governors

In New Jersey, the AP has called the race for Democrat Mikie Sherrill over Republican Jack Ciattarelli to succeed Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who was term limited.

In Virginia, the AP called the race for Democrat Abigail Spanberger over Republican Winsome Earle-Sears to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is also term limited.

These races are considered a major test of voter feelings toward the party in the White House, since they are the first gubernatorial races after a presidential election, the AP said.

New York City Mayor

The AP has called the New York City mayor race for Democrat Zohran Mamdani over former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. The race generated interest after self-described democratic socialist Mamdani won comfortably over Cuomo in the June primary, leading to endorsements from Democratic party leaders.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The AP has called three votes on whether to retain three of Pennsylvania’s Democratic Supreme Court justices for another 10-year term. AP predicted that voters approved retaining justices Kevin Dougherty, Christine Donohue and Davis Wecht, preserving a 5-2 Democratic majority.

Control of Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court could have major implications for the 2028 presidential race as well, ruling on election disputes like occurred in 2020.