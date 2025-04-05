PHOTOS: 'Hands Off!' protests held in Dayton, Troy

Protesters wave to cars driving by on West Main Street in downtown Troy near the end of a "Hands Off!" protest on Saturday afternoon. Protesters spread out around the Miami County Courthouse on both sides of the street from 12 to 2 p.m. Organizers estimated about 400 people showed up to protest at the start of the event. The protest was one of several held in the region on Saturday. According to the Associated Press, demonstrations were organized for more than 1,200 locations in all 50 states by more than 150 groups. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF