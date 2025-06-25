Cape-Cod style home on more than 30 acres has swimming pool

A one third mile long driveway winds through the property and leads to the four-car detached garage and circles around to the front of the house and wrap around covered porch. A concrete walk connects to the porch and front door, which has dual sidelights and a glass inset.

Inside the foyer is completely open to the dining room. It has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, a ceiling fan and French doors opening to the side of the porch.

To the right of the foyer is a home office with built-in shelving and cabinets, a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting, and walk in closet. It is attached to the main floor primary suite. It has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, built in cabinets with glass doors, two walk-in closets and a gas fireplace with brick and wood accents.

The ensuite bathroom has a tiled walk-in shower with glass door, tile flooring, a jetted tub with tile surround and double vanity.

A hallway leading back from the foyer leads to the kitchen and family room. The eat in kitchen has tile flooring, granite countertops, tile backsplash and a ceiling light. There is a breakfast bar and a nook with decorative chandelier. Stainless appliances include a French door refrigerator, dishwasher and range.

There is a planning desk and a pantry and an exterior door that leads to the back yard with wooded views of the creek.

The kitchen is open to the family room. It has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting and gas fireplace with brick and wood accents.

Off the kitchen is a laundry room with utility sink, half bathroom, HVAC, ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. There is an exterior door leading to the side porch.

Carpeted steps off the entry lead to the second level and three additional bedrooms. They all have neutral carpeting, ceiling fans and dormer windows with nook areas with built ins. There is also a carpeted loft area with a closet.

There is a full bathroom on this level with tile flooring, a double vanity and a tub/shower combination. There is also a half bathroom on this level with wood vanity and tile flooring.

The back yard has a paver patio and wood swing overlooking the woods and the creek beyond. The property also has an inground pool that is surrounded by wood fencing. It has a concrete deck and pool house.

The detached 30’x50’ barn has four garage doors with openers. The home has double HVAC systems and a new roof.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $775.000

More info: Brock Bowen, Team Horne-Bowen, Coldwell Banker, Heritage, 937-605-6361, brockbowen@rocketmail.com