Enjoy country living in spacious New Carlisle home

This classic two-story home, originally built in 1984, is on an almost 20-acre country lot with a stream and 1-acre lake.

A long gravel drive connects the main road to the three-car, side-entry attached garage. The driveway leading to the garage is concrete. The driveway forks and connects to a barn with its own fenced pasture and an additional outbuilding.

The front of the home has a full covered wraparound porch with wood railings. The front door is covered by a glass storm door, and it has two sidelights.

Inside, the front two-story foyer has tile flooring and a decorative chandelier as well as an octagonal window on the upper level. There is also a coat closet. To the left of the entry is a living room with hardwood flooring and a bay window. There is also a wood-burning fireplace with a brick surround, wood mantel and recessed lighting.

To the right of the entry is the formal dining room with hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace with brick surround and wood mantel and a decorative chandelier. Open to the dining room is a sitting room with hardwood flooring and two sliding glass doors — one leading to the three-seasons room and another to the backyard and inground pool. This room also has chair rail molding and a ceiling light.

The kitchen is connected to the sitting room and has tile flooring, granite counters, tile backsplash and wood cabinets. There is recessed lighting and appliances, including a dishwasher, range with stainless range hood, microwave and French door refrigerator. There is a breakfast room open to the kitchen with a ceiling fan, tile flooring and a wood sliding-glass door opening to the rear paver patio. There is also a pantry.

Rounding out the first level is a home office with recessed lighting and wood flooring; a mud room/laundry room with exterior door; tile flooring and built-in cabinets; and a full bath with a walk-in shower with sliding doors and updated vanity.

A staircase with neutral carpeting and wood railings connects the entry to the second level. Neutral carpeting continues throughout the second level and four bedrooms. The primary suite has a ceiling light, his and her walk-in closets and an ensuite bath. The updated bath has heated ceramic-tile flooring, dual vanities, a garden tub, a walk-in tiled shower with glass doors and a separate bidet.

Three additional bedrooms are oversized, have ceiling lights and walk-in closets. One currently being used as an office has a closet organizer. There is an additional full bath off the hallway with tile flooring, an oversized vanity, tile flooring and a tub-shower combination. There is also a sitting area at the top of the stairs.

The finished basement is accessed by carpeted stairs and includes a rec room and kitchenette with tile flooring. The kitchen has solid surface counters, undercabinet lighting, a small seating/bar area and a stainless refrigerator as well as wood cabinets. The rec room has ceiling and wall lighting and double doors leading to a workshop with built-in cabinets. There is also a half bath on this level with tile flooring and an updated vanity.

The sunroom/three-seasons room has neutral carpet and steps out the in-ground pool, which is surrounded by a wood picket fence. Next to the pool is a paver patio that extends to the garage exterior door. There is also a wood board fence on this part of the backyard.

There is a four-stall horse barn on the property — featuring matted stalls, a secure tack room, grooming area and hay storage. There are doors that open to the fenced paddock and there are pastures beyond. There is also a 45′ x 36′ equipment barn. The property has a newer (2021) geothermal system and solar panels, central vacuum and a stair lift.

Facts:

1885 Funderburg Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344

Four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms

4,182 square feet

19.54-acre lot

Price: $830,000

Directions: Funderburg Road between Sigler Road and New Carlisle Pike

Highlights: Country home nearly 20 acres, geothermal system with solar panels, stream and 1-acre stocked lake, first floor office/den and laundry/mud room, two fireplaces — one in living room and the other in the formal dining room, kitchen with updated appliances and breakfast area, primary suite on second level with his and her walk-in closets, ensuite bath with heated tile flooring and bidet, finished basement with rec room and kitchenette, workshop in basement with built-ins, in-ground pool and paver patio in backyard, fence around pool and yard, three seasons/sun room overlooking pool, three-car attached garage, yard building and four-stall horse barn with fenced pasture, chicken coop.

For more details:

David Ludwig

Coldwell Banker Realty

614-638-4206

David.ludwig@cbrealty.com

