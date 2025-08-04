Historic Springfield homestead for sale was built in 1830

This restored, federal-style, 2-story brick farmhouse sits on 1.22 acres and is surrounded by acres of protected farmland under the Tecumseh Land Trust. Originally built in 1830, it is at 7646 N. River Road in Springfield and is in the Southeastern Local School District.
There is an asphalt driveway connecting the road to the detached two car garage. A white wood picket fence runs across the front part of the yard and there is an extended portion of the driveway for additional parking.
The front entry door is covered by a portico, and a glass storm door covers the front door, which is topped by a transom window. Inside the foyer has hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier.
To the right is the living room. It has hardwood flooring, a decorative ceiling light and chair rail molding. There is a wood burning fireplace and a built-in cabinet on one side.
The foyer steps back to a formal dining room on the left. It has hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier and chair rail molding. A doorway opens to the eat in kitchen. It has wood flooring, wood beams on the ceiling, track lighting and a decorative chandelier. There is a wood burning fireplace with brick and wood surrounding it and antique wood cabinets and granite countertops. Updated appliances include a range with double oven, microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator.
Off the kitchen is a sunroom. It has tile flooring, a brick accent wall, a ceiling fan and wood beadboard ceiling. The room has five sets of sliding doors opening to the back yard.
A hallway off the kitchen leads to a home office and laundry room. The office has wood beamed ceilings, hardwood flooring, a brick fireplace with wood mantel, a decorative ceiling light and a wall of built in cabinets and bookshelves.
The laundry room has a full bathroom with a vanity with sink and bathtub with shower, beamed ceiling, hardwood flooring and two ceiling lights. There is also an exterior door with a built-in pet door.
The staircase to the second floor has been fully restored and has wood steps and a curved banister. Wood floors flow throughout the second floor, which has three bedrooms. The primary bedroom has wide moldings, a fireplace with wood mantel, and decorative ceiling light.
An addition at the back of the house includes a third bedroom, which has a closet and decorative ceiling light. There is a hallway with built-in closets and a full bathroom with double vanity, wood flooring and a walk-in shower.
There is also a large walk-in, storage closet on this level with a ceiling light, window and hardwood flooring. The home also has a partial unfinished basement.
There is a screened in porch on the back of the house with tile flooring and a painted wood ceiling and ceiling light. It opens to a patio with a hot tub. The backyard has a heated inground pool with a concrete patio surrounding it.
There is a pool house/shed with double doors nearby. The yard is fully fence with a combination of wood pickets and wire fencing. There are raised garden beds. Updates include electricity and plumbing, a high efficiency furnace and central air.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $585,000
More info: Brook Smith, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, 937-532-6847, soldbybrooksmith@gmail.com
About the Author