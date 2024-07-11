Local real estate: Fully updated Goshen Twp. 1900s farmhouse is on more than 6 acres

The wood flooring extends into the living room, with two ceiling fans and wood crown molding. There are double closets in this room. Adjacent to the living room is the kitchen. It has tile flooring, updated wood cabinets, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There is an island with a breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless appliances including a range, dishwasher, microwave and French door refrigerator.

Next to the kitchen is the dining room with ceiling fan, wood flooring, ceiling lights and an original brick fireplace with stove insert. There is also an additional stove in stove in this room.

French doors close off the dining room from the primary bedroom with crown molding, neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. This room has a walk-in closet, a sitting area and an original fireplace with wood mantel and tile hearth. There is also a full bath with tile flooring, updated tiled walk-in shower with glass doors and wood vanity. There is another bedroom currently being used as a private living room with a ceiling fan, wood flooring and crown molding.

Off the kitchen is a sun porch with tile flooring, beaded wood paneling, crown molding and recessed lighting. There is an exterior door in this room. There is also a laundry room on the first level with luxury vinyl tile flooring.

Off the dining room is a set of carpeted stairs leading to the second level. Upstairs are three bedrooms with carpeting and ceiling fans. There is also a full bathroom upstairs with tile flooring, an updated wood vanity, linen closet and tub/shower combination.

The side entrance off the sunroom/mudroom has a deck with wood railings and steps down to a concrete patio. There is a five-car detached garage with electricity and propane heat, a bar with horse stalls and electricity and chick coops, also with electricity.

The home has an unfinished basement and crawl space and trails as well as pastures on the property.

FACTS

8527 Ohio 29, Mechanicsburg

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms

2,892 square feet

6.5-acre lot

Price: $650,000

Highlights: Home completely redone in 2017, newer flooring throughout, crown moldings and ceiling fans, first floor primary bedroom with full bath and separate living/sitting room, mud room/sun room, first floor laundry, three bedrooms upstairs with another full bath, covered front porch with railings and side deck with railings, wooded lot with pastures and barns/horse stalls, five car detached garage with storage and electricity.

More: Kristin Howard, Coldwell Banker Heritage; 937-765-0094, cbhr@fivestreet.me