Local real estate: Completely renovated country Springfield Twp. home for sale for $450K

Inside, the foyer has new luxury vinyl tile flooring that flows through the rest of the home. It has wainscotting halfway up the wall and a hexagonal window next to the front door and a guest closet.

To the left is the home office. It has an oversized walk-in closet and a door opening to a full bathroom. It has a double vanity and bathtub/shower. This could also be a fourth bedroom.

To the right is a living room. It has wainscotting halfway up the walls and a ceiling light. Off the living room is the open concept kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has recessed lighting, a tile backsplash and quartz countertops. Appliances include a range, microwave, side by side refrigerator and dishwasher. There is also a pantry cabinet.

The dining room is open to the kitchen and has a ceiling light. There is also bar seating at the L-shaped kitchen cabinet area. Off the kitchen is a laundry room with shelving.

Off the kitchen is the two-story family room. It is sunken with two steps down and a wood railing. It has a wood paneled feature wall with an electric fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. There is also a lighted ceiling fan. Off the family is an exterior entry door/mud room with a closet.

A hallway next to the living room in the front of the home leads to the primary bedroom suite. It has a ceiling light and walk-in closet. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and walk in tiled shower.

Carpeted steps off the living room lead to the second floor. There is a landing and catwalk with railings that overlooks the family room. There are two bedrooms on this level and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans, and one has a walk-in closet. The full bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The property is wooded at the rear and includes a horse barn that could also be used as a detached garage.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $450,000

More info: Thomas Hamrick, Keller Williams Consultants Realtors, 614-558-6577, thomasHamrickRealtor@gmail.com