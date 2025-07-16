Local real estate: Completely renovated country Springfield Twp. home for sale for $450K

This newly renovated vinyl sided country home in Springfield sits on 2.5 acres and was originally built in 1945 but now has all modern touches. It is in Springfield Township at 3142 Old Clifton Road and in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District.
A circular gravel driveway leads to the front of the home and a gravel and paver walkway. The covered front porch has wood railings and a wood floor. The front entry door has a decorative glass inset window.
Inside, the foyer has new luxury vinyl tile flooring that flows through the rest of the home. It has wainscotting halfway up the wall and a hexagonal window next to the front door and a guest closet.
To the left is the home office. It has an oversized walk-in closet and a door opening to a full bathroom. It has a double vanity and bathtub/shower. This could also be a fourth bedroom.
To the right is a living room. It has wainscotting halfway up the walls and a ceiling light. Off the living room is the open concept kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has recessed lighting, a tile backsplash and quartz countertops. Appliances include a range, microwave, side by side refrigerator and dishwasher. There is also a pantry cabinet.
The dining room is open to the kitchen and has a ceiling light. There is also bar seating at the L-shaped kitchen cabinet area. Off the kitchen is a laundry room with shelving.
Off the kitchen is the two-story family room. It is sunken with two steps down and a wood railing. It has a wood paneled feature wall with an electric fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. There is also a lighted ceiling fan. Off the family is an exterior entry door/mud room with a closet.
A hallway next to the living room in the front of the home leads to the primary bedroom suite. It has a ceiling light and walk-in closet. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and walk in tiled shower.
Carpeted steps off the living room lead to the second floor. There is a landing and catwalk with railings that overlooks the family room. There are two bedrooms on this level and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans, and one has a walk-in closet. The full bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.
The property is wooded at the rear and includes a horse barn that could also be used as a detached garage.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $450,000
More info: Thomas Hamrick, Keller Williams Consultants Realtors, 614-558-6577, thomasHamrickRealtor@gmail.com
