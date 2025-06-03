Local real estate: Home for sale in South Vienna is on 2 acres of land

The covered wrap around porch has wood railings and a wood floor. Wood steps lead to the front door, which has a decorative oval inset window and dual sidelights.

Inside the two-story foyer has tile flooring and a guest closet. To the left is a living room with neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. There is a bay window in this room with recessed lighting.

There is a home office space connected to the living room with wood flooring. The foyer leads back to the family room with neutral carpeting, a fireplace with wood mantel and ceiling fan. It is open to the kitchen, which has tile flooring, a breakfast bar/island with solid surface countertop, wood cabinets and a lighting fixture over the island.

Appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. There is a breakfast nook at the end of the kitchen with a decorative chandelier and an exterior door leading to the rear of the home.

Off the kitchen is a full bathroom with tile flooring and a wood vanity and a walk-in shower. There is a first-floor laundry room with tile flooring and a sink and cabinets.

Upstairs the primary suite has a bay window, neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. There is a partial vaulted ceiling over the bay window sitting area with a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a freestanding bathtub, double wood vanity and walk in shower.

Three additional bedrooms on the second level have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a shared hall bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

The home has a full, partially finished basement that has built in shelving for storage. There is a wood deck at the rear of the home with railings and steps down to the yard. The deck has a hot tub.

There are oak six panel doors throughout the home and new plumbing and fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is also a 14 x 20 storage building and new windows in 2023.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $498,900

More info: Kristin Sollars, Coldwell Banker Realty, 937-631-8872, kristin.sollars@cbrealty.com