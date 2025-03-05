Local real estate: Ridgewood neighborhood 2-story for sale has updates

To the right is a formal dining room with an arched entrance, hardwood flooring, decorative crown molding and a decorative chandelier. To the left is the living room with hardwood flooring, a gas fireplace with wood mantel and crown molding.

French doors off the living room open to the home office. It has hardwood flooring, built in bookcases and wood paneling on the walls. The office opens into the family room with carpeting, gas fireplace with raised hearth, ceiling fan and skylight.

The family room is open to the eat in kitchen with tile flooring, updated wood cabinets, another skylight over the eat in area and a ceiling light. The kitchen has a tile backsplash, granite countertops and stainless appliances including a French door refrigerator, cooktop, wall ovens, microwave, and dishwasher. The kitchen has recessed lighting and is connected to the dining room. There is a half bath on the first level with wood vanity and hardwood flooring.

Carpeted steps off the entryway lead to the second level and four bedrooms, including the primary suite. It has neutral carpeting a ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom.

The bathroom has tile flooring, decorative tiles on the walls, two vanities and a walk-in shower with glass door. There is a walk-in closet with carpeting and custom organizer.

Three additional bedrooms have ceiling fans and neutral carpeting. There is a shared full bathroom with a double wood vanity, decorative tile walls and a tub/shower combination.

There is a sunroom on the side of the home with carpeting and a ceiling light. The basement is unfinished and has room for storage. There is a two-car attached garage and a concrete patio at the rear and a wood deck with privacy wood fencing. The back yard is fenced with a chain link.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $385,000

More info: Tyler Hicks, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-321-0569, tyler@hickshomegroup.com