Real estate: Moorefield Twp. home features inground pool

Inside, the entryway has hardwood flooring and a double-coat closet. There is a decorative ceiling light and recessed lighting leading down a hallway to the rear of the home. To the left of the entry is the living room with hardwood flooring, built-in bookcases and a window seat, and crown molding. Windows in this room have custom blinds and wide wood moldings.

Open to the living room is a formal dining room with hardwood flooring, a decorative ceiling light, double windows with wood blinds, and two built-in hutch-bookcases with glass shelving. This room also has crown molding.

The dining room is open to the kitchen, which has recessed lighting, white cabinets, solid surface counters, brick backsplash and breakfast bar. Stainless appliances include a dishwasher, double oven/range, microwave and French door refrigerator. There is tile flooring and a pantry.

The breakfast area has French doors opening to the back patio, tile flooring and a ceiling light.

The breakfast area opens to the family room, which has hardwood flooring, and a full brick wall with a wood-burning fireplace with glass doors, wood mantel and two decorative lights. There is wainscoting halfway up the other walls in this room and chair-rail molding. The double windows have wood blinds. There is a half bath off the family room with tile flooring.

The wood staircase is off the entryway and leads to the second level with four bedrooms. The primary bedroom suite has neutral carpet and double closets. It also has crown molding, wood blinds on the windows and an oversized dressing area with wood flooring. The ensuite bath has tile flooring, a tub-shower combination with tile walls and an updated vanity.

Another bedroom has tile flooring and office built-ins, including cabinets and a desk. The newer hardwood flooring continues down the hallway; and the additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and double closets.

There is a full bath on the upper level with a tub-shower combination, hardwood flooring, and an updated wood vanity. There is also a linen closet off the hallway.

The home has an unfinished basement with a laundry area and an air-hockey table that will convey with the sale.

The fenced backyard has a concrete covered patio and inground pool with diving board. The pool is also surrounded by a separate chain-link fence.

Facts:

6333 Plateau Drive Springfield, OH 45502

Four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms

2,150 square feet

1-acre lot

Price: $399,900

Directions: Route 4 to Prairie to Mumper to Floyd to Plateau

Highlights: Newer hardwood flooring throughout most of first level, primary bedroom on upper level with ensuite bath and dressing area, three additional bedrooms, wood blinds on most windows, formal dining room and living room, brick wood-burning fireplace in family room, newer stainless appliances in kitchen, fenced backyard, inground pool with separate fence, updated roof, all bathrooms remodeled, unfinished basement.

For more details:

Kristin Howard

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-765-0094

kristin.ehoward@yahoo.com