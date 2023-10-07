Ranch sits on nearly 7 acres with country views

This stone and vinyl sided ranch country home with an open floor plan on a full basement sits on nearly seven acres. Located in the Clark-Shawnee School District and Springfield Twp., it was originally built in 2004.

A long asphalt driveway extends from the road to the home. The driveway leads to a three-car attached side entry garage and there is a turnaround. A concrete walkway connects the driveway to the front of the home with a full covered front porch.

Steps lead up to the front door and covered porch with railings across the front. The front entry door is covered by a full glass storm door.

The front entry has hardwood flooring and is open to the living room. Hardwood flooring flows throughout the first level. The living room has a gas fireplace surrounded by stone and a wood mantel. There is also a ceiling fan and wood crown molding in this room. There is a bay window with window seat in the living room overlooking the front porch.

The living room is open to the kitchen. This room has a ceiling fan and recessed lighting, wood cabinets and solid surface countertops. There is a breakfast bar with room for six and stainless appliances including a double oven, microwave, French door refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a tile backsplash, pantry cabinets and an appliance barn. There is also a breakfast room with a chandelier and a skylight in the kitchen. There is an opening over the sink that overlooks a family and dining room combination.

Open to the breakfast room is the dining room and family room. The dining room has a ceiling fan, and the family room does as well.

The home has three bedrooms all with hardwood flooring. The primary bedroom suite has a walk-in closet with carpeting and an ensuite bath with tile flooring, a ceiling light, a walk-in shower with glass doors, tile halfway up the walls, a linen closet, and single vanity.

There is a second full bath off the hallway with tile flooring, tile halfway up the walls, a single vanity and a tub/shower combination. Two additional bedrooms have ceiling fans, and one has a walk-in closet.

The laundry room is across the hall from the second full bath on the first floor and has tile flooring, built in cabinets, and a double bi-fold closet.

The home has a full partially finished basement and has some drywall and carpet in the partially finished rec room. There are also shelves for storage.

The rear of the home has a covered patio with sliding glass doors from the family room. There is also an attached concrete patio for additional space. The yard includes a storage barn, trampoline and child’s wooden playset, all included in the sale.

Facts:

1229 Victory Rd, Springfield, OH 45504

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

2,291 square feet

6.69 acres

Price: $459,900

Directions: Upper Valley pk to L. on Sintz to R. on Victory and L. on Victory to address

Highlights: Wood floors throughout first level (bathrooms excluded), ensuite bath in primary suite and oversized walk-in closet, open floor plan with kitchen and living room connected and breakfast area open to dining room and family room, first floor laundry room, full covered front porch, three car side entry garage with openers, yard shed, partially finished full basement, wood trim with some crown molding.

For more details

Linda Schutte

Key Realty

937-405-8050

Lindaphillipsschutte@gmail.com