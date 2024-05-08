Updated Medway home on nearly 5 acres

The front entry leads to the living room; and there is tile flooring in the entry as well as a coat closet. The living room has updated luxury-vinyl tile flooring and a ceiling fan. There is also a gas stove with tile surrounding it.

The living room is open to the kitchen where the luxury vinyl tile continues throughout the breakfast room and main kitchen. The breakfast area has a ceiling fan and tile flooring in front of French doors leading to the back deck. The kitchen has wood cabinets, glass subway tile backsplash a double stainless sink, granite counters and stainless appliances — including a range, dishwasher, microwave and French door refrigerator. There is a ceiling fan in the kitchen and a decorative lighting fixture over the breakfast bar. There are pantry cabinets on either side of the refrigerator. There is an exterior door leading to the garage.

Steps from the living room lead upstairs and are carpeted. Upstairs are four bedrooms, all with neutral carpeting. The primary bedroom has a ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, wood vanity and a mirrored medicine cabinet and a walk-in shower with tile walls and glass doors. It also has a ceiling light and built-in shelf area for storage or décor.

There are two additional bedrooms upstairs and a full bath with tile flooring, a tub-shower combination and an updated wood vanity.

Downstairs is a finished basement with a family room with a gas fireplace surrounded by bricks and a brick hearth. There is a wood mantel, ceiling fan and neutral carpet. The fourth bedroom is on the basement level (has egress) and has neutral carpet and a ceiling fan. There is a half bath on the basement level with tile flooring. There is also a laundry room on this level.

The back of the home has a wood deck with railings with an above-ground pool connected to it. There is a concrete patio next to the deck where the current owner has a hot tub. There is an oversized gazebo with a steel roof and sides, concrete floor and lighting. It has a built-in cabinet for a TV. The yard also has a wood swing with gazebo and a newer barn with exterior door and covered parking-storage.

Updates include a new roof and siding and updated bathrooms and kitchen counters and cabinets.

Facts:

9440 Lower Valley Pike, Medway, OH 45341

Four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms

2,700 square feet

4.79-acre lot

Price: $725,000

Highlights: Newer flooring throughout, living room on main level and family room in basement, both with gas fireplaces, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, luxury-vinyl tile flooring throughout most of main level, primary bedroom on second level with ensuite bath, additional full bathroom on second level, half bath and additional bedroom in finished basement, above-ground pool, wood deck in back and concrete patio, covered front porch, storage barn in back, gazebo with electricity, wood swing with pergola and additional covered parking/storage, circular driveway with extra parking space.

For more details:

Deborah Sowder

RE/MAX Victory + Affiliates

937-397-1105

remaxdk@aol.com