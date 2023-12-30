Updated Springfield home on 1.15-acre lot

A full covered front porch has a concrete floor and wooden railings and pillars. The exterior garden beds have pebbles (hardscape) and not mulch. The porch ceiling has recessed lighting. The front door has an oval decorative window.

The front entry has tile flooring, two coat closets, recessed lighting in the ceiling and a two-story foyer. To the right is a formal dining room with decorative chandelier and luxury-vinyl tile flooring. To the right of the entry is the formal living room with ceiling light, crown molding and luxury-vinyl tile flooring. The living room is open to the kitchen.

The kitchen has luxury-vinyl tile flooring, recessed lighting, solid surface counters and a breakfast bar. Stainless appliances include a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is a breakfast area with ceiling light and sliding glass doors leading to the back patio. There is a half bath off the kitchen with luxury-vinyl tile flooring.

The kitchen is open to the family room with a ceiling fan, the same luxury vinyl tile flooring and a gas fireplace with wood mantel and tile hearth. There is another set of sliding glass doors off this room leading to the backyard. This room also has recessed lighting over the fireplace.

Carpeted steps off the entry lead to the second floor. There is a landing with an office area and four bedrooms. The primary bedroom has a trey ceiling, ceiling fan, neutral carpeting, and a walk in closet with bi-fold doors. The primary ensuite bathroom has a garden tub, two vanities, tile flooring, and a water closet with walk in shower with glass doors.

Three additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting, ceiling lights and double closets. There is also a full bathroom on this level with tile flooring, a tub shower combination and an oversized vanity. The laundry room is on the second level and has tile flooring, a built-in laundry sink and built-in cabinets.

The finished basement is accessed by a door in the kitchen. Carpeted steps lead down to the recreation room. There is also an additional space for a home office or gaming room. The basement has recessed lighting. There is an additional unfinished storage space.

The rear yard has an oversized concrete porch and additional hardscaping. There is a wood fence for privacy net to the hardscaping. The open back yard has a tree line across the back and there is a shed and a firepit.

Facts:

5253 Hearthstone Drive Springfield, OH 45502

Four bedrooms, two- and one-half bathrooms

2,431 square feet

1.15-acre lot

Price: $448,000

Directions: Moorefield Road to Hearthstone Drive

Highlights: Full covered front porch, just over 1-acre lot, four second-floor bedrooms including primary bedroom with ensuite bath with garden tub and double vanities, formal living room and dining room, family room with gas fireplace, kitchen with updated stainless appliances and gas range, breakfast bar and breakfast area, luxury vinyl tile flooring on first floor, neutral carpet upstairs, second floor laundry room, updated carpet, paint, and furnace.

For more details:

Brock Bowen

Team Horne-Bowen

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-605-6361

brockbowen@rocketmail.com