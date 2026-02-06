2026 Winter Olympics TV guide, Feb. 6

4 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Rhythm Dance, USA

5:35 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Pairs Short, USA

7:35 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Women’s Short, USA

8:55 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Czechia, USA

10:30 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Czechia (re-air), USA

Noon – Figure Skating, Team Rhythm Dance, NBC

12:30 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Pairs Short, NBC

12:30 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying (re-air), USA

1 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Women’s Short, NBC

1:40 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, NBC

8 p.m. – 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Feature, NBC

Olympic Events Feb. 7

12:38 a.m. – Primetime in Milan (re-air), NBC

4 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, Great Britain vs. Canada, USA

4:30 a.m. – Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying, USA

5:30 a.m. – Men’s Downhill Skiing, USA

6:45 a.m. – Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying, USA

7 a.m. – Women’s Skiathlon, NBC

8 a.m. – Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying, NBC

9:30 a.m. – Mixed Doubles, US vs. Great Britain, USA

10:05 a.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 3000M, NBC

10:40 a.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Finland, USA

11:30 a.m. – Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying, NBC

12:45 p.m. – Men’s Singles Luge Run 2, NBC

1 p.m. – Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying (re-air)

1:30 p.m. – Winter Olympics Coverage, NBC

1:30 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final, USA

1:45 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Men’s Short, NBC

2:45 p.m. – Men’s Singles Luge, Runs 1-2, USA

3:10 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Switzerland vs. Canada, USA

3:15 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final, NBC

4 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Free Dance, NBC

5 p.m. – Women’s Skiathlon, NBC

5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC

5 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Great Britain, CNBC

5:30 p.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 3000M (re-air), USA

6 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Finland (re-air), USA

7 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. South Korea, CNBC

8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC

8 p.m. – Ski Jumping, Women’s Normal Hill, USA

9 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, Norway vs. Italy, CNBC

9 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Sweden vs. Italy, USA

10:30 p.m. – Men’s Singles Luge, Runs 1-2 (re-air), USA

11 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Finland (re-air), USA

11:30 p.m. – Olympics Late Night, NBC

TV and Streaming Options

Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.

Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.

For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.