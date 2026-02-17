2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 17

Midnight – Women’s Hockey Semifinal (re-air), USA

2 a.m. – Figure Skating, Pairs Free Skate (re-air), USA

4 a.m. – Ski Jump, Men’s Large Hill, USA

4:45 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Qualifying, USA

6 a.m. – Men’s Curling, US vs. China, USA

7 a.m. – Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final, USA

8:30 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s & Women’s Team Pursuit Semifinals, USA

9:05 a.m. – Biathlon, Men’s 4x7.5km Relay, USA

9:50 a.m. – Nordic Combined, Men’s Large Hill 10km, USA

10:20 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s & Women’s Team Pursuit Finals, USA

11 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Qualifying, USA

Noon – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s & Women’s Aerials Qualifying, NBC

12:15 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Qualification Playoff, USA

12:30 p.m. – Figure Skating Preview, USA

12:30 p.m. – Figure Skating, Women’s Short, USA

12:45 p.m. – Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final, NBC

1:30 p.m. – Men’s Freeski Big Air Final, NBC

2:40 p.m. – Figure Skating, Women’s Short, NBC

3:10 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Qualification Playoff, USA

5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC

5:30 p.m. – Two-Man Bobsled, USA

6:15 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Qualifying (re-air)

7 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Qualifying (re-air), USA

8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC

8 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Qualification Playoff, USA

9:30 p.m. – Men’s Curling, US vs. Italy, USA

11 p.m. – Biathlon, Men’s 4x7.5km Relay (re-air), USA

11:35 p.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC

Olympic Events Feb. 18

12:30 a.m. – Nordic Combined, Men’s Large Hill (re-air), USA

1:30 a.m. – Figure Skating, Women’s Short Program (re-air), USA

4 a.m. – Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom, USA

5 a.m. – Cross Country, Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Free Qualifying, USA

5:30 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Final, USA

6:45 a.m. – Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final, USA

7:55 a.m. – Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom, USA

8:30 a.m. – Cross Country, Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Free Finals, USA

9:15 a.m. – Women’s Curling, US vs. Great Britain, USA

10:40 a.m. – Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal, USA

Noon – Biathlon, Women’s 4x6km Relay, NBC

12:45 p.m. – Cross Country, Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Free Finals, NBC

1 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal, USA

1:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Final, NBC

2:15 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final, NBC

2:30 p.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s 500m & Women’s Relay Finals, USA

3:10 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal, NBC

3:45 p.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 4x6km Relay (re-air), USA

4:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Final (re-air), USA

5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC

5:30 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Postgame Coverage, USA

6 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal, USA

8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC

8 p.m. – Women’s Curling, Canada vs. Italy

11 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal (re-air), USA

11:35 p.m. – Olympic Late Night

TV and Streaming Options

Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.

Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.

For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.