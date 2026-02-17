2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 17

The 2026 Winter Olympics, featuring 16 sports with 116 medal events, will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 22 in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Preliminary events will begin on Feb. 4, the opening ceremony will be Feb. 6 and the closing ceremony will be Feb. 22. Here’s how to follow along as Team USA chases gold and glory.
Olympic Events Feb. 17
Midnight – Women’s Hockey Semifinal (re-air), USA
2 a.m. – Figure Skating, Pairs Free Skate (re-air), USA
4 a.m. – Ski Jump, Men’s Large Hill, USA
4:45 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Qualifying, USA
6 a.m. – Men’s Curling, US vs. China, USA
7 a.m. – Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final, USA
8:30 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s & Women’s Team Pursuit Semifinals, USA
9:05 a.m. – Biathlon, Men’s 4x7.5km Relay, USA
9:50 a.m. – Nordic Combined, Men’s Large Hill 10km, USA
10:20 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s & Women’s Team Pursuit Finals, USA
11 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Qualifying, USA
Noon – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s & Women’s Aerials Qualifying, NBC
12:15 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Qualification Playoff, USA
12:30 p.m. – Figure Skating Preview, USA
12:30 p.m. – Figure Skating, Women’s Short, USA
12:45 p.m. – Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final, NBC
1:30 p.m. – Men’s Freeski Big Air Final, NBC
2:40 p.m. – Figure Skating, Women’s Short, NBC
3:10 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Qualification Playoff, USA
5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC
5:30 p.m. – Two-Man Bobsled, USA
6:15 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Qualifying (re-air)
7 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Qualifying (re-air), USA
8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC
8 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Qualification Playoff, USA
9:30 p.m. – Men’s Curling, US vs. Italy, USA
11 p.m. – Biathlon, Men’s 4x7.5km Relay (re-air), USA
11:35 p.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC
Olympic Events Feb. 18
12:30 a.m. – Nordic Combined, Men’s Large Hill (re-air), USA
1:30 a.m. – Figure Skating, Women’s Short Program (re-air), USA
4 a.m. – Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom, USA
5 a.m. – Cross Country, Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Free Qualifying, USA
5:30 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Final, USA
6:45 a.m. – Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final, USA
7:55 a.m. – Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom, USA
8:30 a.m. – Cross Country, Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Free Finals, USA
9:15 a.m. – Women’s Curling, US vs. Great Britain, USA
10:40 a.m. – Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal, USA
Noon – Biathlon, Women’s 4x6km Relay, NBC
12:45 p.m. – Cross Country, Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Free Finals, NBC
1 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal, USA
1:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Final, NBC
2:15 p.m. – Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final, NBC
2:30 p.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s 500m & Women’s Relay Finals, USA
3:10 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal, NBC
3:45 p.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 4x6km Relay (re-air), USA
4:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Final (re-air), USA
5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC
5:30 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Postgame Coverage, USA
6 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal, USA
8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC
8 p.m. – Women’s Curling, Canada vs. Italy
11 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal (re-air), USA
11:35 p.m. – Olympic Late Night
TV and Streaming Options
Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.
Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.
Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.
For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.