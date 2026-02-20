2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 20

Midnight – Women’s Hockey Gold Final, US vs. Canada (re-air), USA

2 a.m. – Women’s Free Skate (re-air), USA

4 a.m. – Women’s Ski Cross Qualifying, USA

4:30 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Qualifying, USA

6 a.m. – Women’s Ski Cross Finals, USA

7:30 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Finals, USA

8:45 a.m. – Women’s Curling Semifinal, US vs. Switzerland, USA

10:45 a.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 1500m, USA

11:50 a.m. – Men’s Hockey Semifinal, Canada vs. Finland, USA

Noon – Two-Woman Bobsled, NBC

12:15 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Final, NBC

1 p.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 1500m, NBC

1 p.m. – Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualifying, USA

1:30 p.m. – Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final, NBC

1:30 p.m. – Biathlon, Men’s 15km Mass Start (re-air), USA

2:15 p.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 1500m & Men’s Relay Finals, USA

3:10 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Semifinal, USA vs. Slovakia, NBC

4:15 p.m. – Two-Woman Bobsled, USA

5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC

5:30 p.m. – Hockey Postgame, USA

6 p.m. – Men’s Curling Bronze Final, USA

8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC

8 p.m. – Biathlon, Men’s 15km Mass Start (re-air), USA

8:45 p.m. – Women’s Curling Semifinal, US vs. Switzerland (re-air), USA

11:35 p.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC

11:45 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Semifinal, US vs. Slovakia (re-air), USA

Olympic Events Feb. 21

1 a.m. – Primetime in Milan (re-air), NBC

2 a.m. – Men’s Curling Bronze Final (re-air), USA

4 a.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, USA

4:45 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Final, USA

6:10 a.m. – Cross Country, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic, USA

7:30 a.m. – Ski Mountaineering, Mixed Team Relay, USA

8:15 a.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start, USA

9 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s & Women’s Mass Start, USA

10 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s & Women’s Mass Start, NBC

10:20 a.m. – Women’s Curling Bronze Final, USA

11:30 a.m. – Cross Country, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic, NBC

11:45 a.m. – Men’s Ski Cross Finals, USA

12:15 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Final (re-air), USA

12:45 p.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, USA

1 p.m. – Two-Woman Bobsled, NBC

1 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC

1:05 p.m. – Men’s Curling Golf Final, CNBC

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final, NBC

1:30 p.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start (re-air), USA

2:40 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Bronze Final, USA

2:55 p.m. – Figure Skating, Exhibition Gala, NBC

3:15 p.m. – Two-Woman Bobsled, NBC

3:50 p.m. – Figure Skating, Exhibition Gala, NBC

4 p.m. – Women’s Curling Bronze Final, CNBC

4:30 p.m. – Freestyle Skiing, Mixed Team Aerials Final, NBC

5 p.m. – Cross Country, Men’s 50km Mass Start Classic (re-air), USA

5:15 p.m. – Four-Man Bobsled, NBC

7 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Bronze Final (re-air), CNBC

8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC

8 p.m. – Ski Mountaineering, Mixed Team Relay (re-air), USA

8:45 p.m. – Four-Man Bobsled (re-air), USA

9:30 p.m. – Men’s Ski Cross Finals (re-air), USA

10 p.m. – Biathlon, Women’s 12.5km Mass Start (re-air), USA

11 p.m. – Men’s Hockey Bronze Final (re-air), USA

11:30 p.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC

TV and Streaming Options

Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.

Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.

For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.