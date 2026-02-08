2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 8

Olympic Events Feb. 8

1 a.m. – Primetime in Milan (re-air), NBC

1 a.m. – Women’s Skiathlon (re-air), USA

2 a.m. – Figure Skating, Team Free Dance (re-air), USA

3 a.m. – Snowboarding, Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying, USA

4:55 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, USA

5:30 a.m. – Women’s Downhill Alpine Skiing, USA

6:45 a.m. – Men’s Skiathlon, USA

7 a.m. – Men’s Skiathlon, NBC

7:30 a.m. – Snowboarding, Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals, NBC

7:30 a.m. – Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final (re-air), USA

8:30 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Estonia, USA

8:45 a.m. – Skiing, 4x6km Mixed Relay, NBC

9:20 a.m. – Women’s Downhill Alpine Skiing, NBC

10 a.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s 5000M, NBC

10:30 a.m. – Snowboarding, Men’s and Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Finals (re-air), USA

11 a.m. – Men’s Single Luge, Run 3, USA

11:45 a.m. – Winter Olympics Coverage, NBC

11:50 a.m. – Men’s Skiathlon (re-air), USA

12:30 p.m. – Men’s Single Luge Final Run, USA

1:30 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Pairs Free, USA

2:45 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Women’s Free, USA

3:55 p.m. – Figure Skating, Team Men’s Free, USA

5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC

5 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Estonia, CNBC

5 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Czechia vs. Finland, USA

5:30 p.m. – Speed Skating, Men’s 5000M (re-air), USA

6:30 p.m. – Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualifying, USA

7 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Sweden, CNBC

8:30 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, France vs. Sweden, USA

9 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, Italy vs. Great Britain, CNBC

10:30 p.m. – Men’s Singles Luge, Runs 3-4 (re-air), USA

10:45 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC

11:15 p.m. – Men’s Skiathlon (re-air), USA

Olympic Events Feb. 9

12:15 a.m. – Skiing, 4x6km Mixed Relay (re-air), USA

12:35 a.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC

1:30 a.m. – Figure skating, Pairs, Women’s, Men’s Free (re-air), USA

2 a.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC

3:15 a.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC

4:30 a.m. – Alpine Skiing, Men’s Team Combined Downhill, USA

5:45 a.m. – Alpine Skiing, Women’s Downhill (re-air), USA

6:30 a.m. – Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final, USA

8 a.m. – Alpine Skiing, Men’s Team Combined Slalom, USA

9 a.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling, US vs. Italy, USA

11 a.m. – Women’s Singles Luge, Run 1, USA

11:30 a.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 1000M, USA

Noon – Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinal, USA

Noon – Speed Skating, Women’s 1000M, NBC

12:30 p.m. – Women’s Singles Luge Run 2, USA

12:45 p.m. – Alpine Skiing, Men’s Team Combined Downhill & Slalom, NBC

1:20 p.m. – Figure Skating, Rhythm Dance, USA

1:30 p.m. – Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final, NBC

2:40 p.m. – Figure Skating, Rhythm Dance, NBC

2:40 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, US vs. Switzerland, USA

5 p.m. – Best of Curling, CNBC

5 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinal, CNBC

5 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Canada vs. Czechia, USA

5:30 p.m. – Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill, USA

6:30 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinal, CNBC

6:45 p.m. – Speed Skating, Women’s 1000M (re-air), USA

8 p.m. – Primetime in Milan, NBC

8 p.m. – Women’s Single Luge Runs 1-2 (re-air), USA

8:45 p.m. – Mixed Doubles Curling Semifinal (re-air)

10:15 p.m. – Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill (re-air), USA

11 p.m. – Women’s Hockey, Switzerland vs. USA (re-air), USA

11:35 p.m. – Olympic Late Night, NBC

TV and Streaming Options

Select Olympic events and features will be televised on NBC, CNBC and the USA Network.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The service will stream every sport and event and will feature full-event replays, originals, clips and more.

Additional coverage is available on the official Olympic Games App, the NBC App, the NBC Sports App and nbcolympics.com.

For a full TV and streaming Winter Olympic schedule visit nbcolympics.com/schedule.