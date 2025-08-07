3 things to know about the Cincinnati Bengals preseason opener at Philadelphia

Cincinnati opens the preseason Thursday on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are three things to know going into the game.

1. Plan for the starters

Taylor said the largest amount of playing time for the starters will come in the second preseason game at Washington, but he anticipates them getting “a couple of series, several series” Thursday.

Joe Burrow has pushed for more snaps in preseason and likely had some sway in that decision. He’s only played in two preseason games during his first five seasons, throwing one pass – a quick screen to a wide receiver – in 2021 and one series with eight dropbacks last year, only holding longer than 2.5 seconds once.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“Game atmosphere, going on the road like we are Week 1,” Taylor said when asked what he wants the starters to get out of it. “We do have a road prime time game early in the season, so the lights are on, you’re in a road environment, that’s great. As much as we practice it and do it, it’s not the same feel. Just those 11 guys being in the huddle on both sides of the ball and all the communication that’s got to occur, so it’s just a good opportunity to get those guys some additional reps.”

Taylor said he anticipates the starters playing the first quarter and likely nothing more.

2. Injuries impacting availability

Taylor said defensive backs Dax Hill, Cam Taylor-Britt and Marco Wilson, defensive tackle BJ Hill, defensive end Cedric Johnson, tight end Mike Gesicki and lineman Matt Lee will not play Thursday due to injuries.

Trey Hendrickson and Noah Fant also are out for non-injury reasons. Hendrickson continues to sit out of team activities as he awaits a contract extension, and Fant is still getting up to speed after joining the team for the first time on the practice fields Saturday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Gesicki suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury during the Saturday evening practice and would be listed as questionable but optimistic to play if this was a regular-season game, Taylor said.

Dax Hill is still coming back from his 2024 ACL surgery, and his workload is being managed early in camp and through the start of the preseason, and the same is the case with BJ Hill coming back from an offseason foot injury and Lee recently returning to practice after being dinged up. Taylor-Britt is “progressing well” but day-to-day and not worth rushing into the game Thursday, Taylor said.

Johnson rolled in on a scooter Thursday with his left foot in a boot. Wilson has been “week to week” with an undisclosed issue.

3. Eyes on the offensive line

Dylan Fairchild has established himself as the starting left guard and will not be treated like a rookie needing extra reps Thursday, according to Taylor in laying out a plan to keep him with the first-team group.

However, the right guard battle continues to be a bit of a concern. Lucas Patrick is listed as the projected starter on the first depth chart of the preseason, but has been limited by injuries so far in his short time with the Bengals. Cody Ford would seem to have the edge but did not practice Tuesday, and Taylor said rookie fifth-round pick Jalen Rivers could see some reps at guard Thursday.

Rivers has gotten snaps at both left and right tackle in training camp, including some with the first team on the right side when Amarius Mims has been out. Mims will play Thursday, Taylor said, but he’s been practicing with his hand wrapped and told media members Sunday it’s something he just has to fight through.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The swing tackle role is up for grabs and Rivers very well could fit in there, ahead of Devin Cochran, but if the right guard situation isn’t settled, Rivers could get even more opportunities to showcase himself.

“It’s very much up in the air what his role is for us,” Taylor said. “I’ve been really pleased with the progress he has made. We had high expectations when he came in and he’s done a good job beating those expectations and the difficult part for him is he came in and got settled in at left tackle and then we throw him over to right tackle. He’s got to be ready to move around, and that’s the part he has to continue to adjust to. But from a mental standpoint he’s been outstanding, from a physical standpoint there are some things we are really liking about Jalen and continue to give him more opportunities what he is able to do for us throughout training camp.”

TODAY’S GAME

Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Date/Time: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 7

TV: WXIX-TV (FOX 19) in Cincinnati, WKEF-TV (22) in Dayton and NFL+ (streaming).

Radio: 1530-AM, 102.7-FM, 104.7-FM