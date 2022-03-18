5 takeaways from Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament win over Loyola-Chicago

Branham, a freshman guard from Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, had six points in an 8-0 run that gave Ohio State the lead for good late in the first half.

Liddell hit a pair of free throws to complete the spurt, and the two were often able to get buckets when the team needed them as they held Loyola at bay in the second half.

2. Ohio State held the Ramblers to 27 percent shooting.

Loyola, a 10 seed, never got into a rhythm on offense, missing some open shots but more finding them hard to get against a Buckeye team that has not always excelled on that end of the court this season.

The Ramblers made 8 of 28 from 3-point range to avoid getting totally blown out.

Braden Norris, the older brother of Wright State guard Keaton Norris, led Loyola with 14 points while making 5 of his 13 shots, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range.

3. This was more the expected formula for success for the Buckeyes.

Head coach Chris Holtmann said earlier in the week he didn’t want his team to have to rely too heavily on Liddell and Branham, as they had late in the season.

The duo had the majority of points, but they got plenty of help in other areas.

Kyle Young returned from a concussion to score nine points and grab seven rebounds in in 35 minutes. Fellow big man Zed Key, who had been out with an ankle injury, scored only two points in 12 minutes but had seven rebounds.

Point guard Jamari Wheeler scored four points, had four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

4. The teams slogged through the first 12 minutes before things opened up.

Loyola-Chicago’s Ryan Schwieger broke a 9-9 tie with a layup, but Ohio State responded with an 8-0 run.

Branham started it with a pull-up jumper then hit another midrange shot and scored on a breakaway dunk in the span of 70 seconds.

Liddell made a pair of free throws to cap the run, which ended on Norris’ 3-pointer for the Ramblers.

Then Branham got loose for another breakaway dunk to start a 6-0 run that put Ohio State up nine, but Norris hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six before the half.

The Ramblers made only 7 of their 30 shots from the field (23 percent) while Ohio State was 8-for-20 (40 percent) in the first half.

5. Ohio State tightened its grip on the game with a fast start to the second half.

The Buckeyes scored the first six points after halftime to extend their lead to double digits for the first time at 29-18.

The Buckeyes pushed it to 13 points a few minutes later on Meechie Johnson Jr.’s 3-pointer, and Liddell made it 14 for the first time with a free throw with 13:03 to go.

The Ramblers cut the deficit to single-digits three times after that, but their scoring struggles (and the Ohio State defense) kept them from getting closer than eight.