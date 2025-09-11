A-10 basketball: Blue Ribbon Yearbook picks Saint Louis as 2025-26 favorite

Following Dayton in the 14-team league were: George Mason; Saint Joseph’s; Saint Bonaventure; Richmond; Duquesne; Rhode Island; Davidson; La Salle; and Fordham.

Dayton senior guard Javon Bennett made the Blue Ribbon A-10 first team. Other players selected were: Saint Louis senior forward Robbie Avila; George Washington redshirt senior forward Rafael Castro; Saint Joseph’s guard Deuce Jones II, a transfer from La Salle; and VCU redshirt senior guard Tyrell Ward, a transfer from LSU.

Every team in Division I college basketball is profiled in the magazine. In the section on Dayton, coach Anthony Grant talked about his team that finished 23-11 last season and 12-6 in the A-10.

“It’s really difficult to know, No. 1, what you have until you put the pieces together, and No. 2, what you’re going up against until you see what the competition looks like,” Grant said. “Credit to our league. The teams in our league did a really good job of building their rosters and exposing some of the shortcomings we had on the defensive end.”

Grant also talked about the 2025-26 roster.

“The main thing was just roster building and trying to put a group together and get pieces that address some of our needs,” Grant said. “Defensively, it was a subpar year for us, to say the least. I feel like we were able to address some specific needs with what we put together, and then this summer was about them trying to get to know each other and become a team.”