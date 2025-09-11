A-10 basketball: Who are longest-tenured coaches after surprising St. Joe’s news?

College basketball season gets closer every day.
The Atlantic 10 Conference will hold its annual Media Day on Sept. 30 in Pittsburgh. Teams will start preseason practices around the same time, though workouts are already underway throughout the conference.
The regular season starts Nov. 3 for most teams. The Dayton Flyers play Canisius that night at UD Arena.
One A-10 team, though, heard the type of news Wednesday that typically comes out in the spring. Saint Joseph’s announced coach Billy Lange is leaving the Hawks for a job in player development with the New York Knicks.
Lange was 81-104 in his tenure at Saint Joseph’s. The Hawks posted their best record of his tenure last season, finishing 22-13 overall and 11-7 in the A-10. The fifth-place finish was their best since they finished fourth in 2018, the second-to-last season for longtime coach Phil Martelli.
Saint Joseph’s ended Dayton’s NCAA tournament dream with a 73-68 overtime victory in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament in March. It was the last victory for Lange, whose team lost to George Mason in the A-10 semifinals and to Alabama-Birmingham in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.
Steve Donahue, a former head coach at Cornell, Boston College and Pennsylvania, will replace Lange. Saint Joseph’s hired Donahue as Lange’s associate head coach in May. Donahue led Penn to a 78-70 victory against Dayton at UD Arena in December 2017 in Anthony Grant’s first season as Flyers head coach.
“(Saint Joseph’s) is a program I watched closely from our great match-ups in the Big 5,” Donahue said, “and I’ve long admired St. Joe’s for its legacy, tradition and dedicated fan base. But nothing prepared me for what I saw when I joined the team. We are athletic, deep and talented; we have the people, culture and first-class facilities. We have everything we need to win.”
Donahue will be one of four new A-10 coaches in the 2025-26 season. With Lange leaving, here’s how the A-10 coaches rank in terms of tenure:
1: Chris Mooney, Richmond (21st season, 358-290, .552): The Spiders suffered their second-worst season of Mooney’s tenure last season, finishing 10-22 overall. They tied for second-to-last place in the A-10 with a 5-13 mark.
2: Mark Schmidt, St. Bonaventure (19th season, 324-238, .577): The Bonnies have not finished above .500 in the A-10 the last three seasons after an eight-year run of double-digit A-10 victories.
Credit: David Jablonski
3: Anthony Grant, Dayton (ninth season, 172-83, .675): Dayton has finished in the top three in the A-10 four straight seasons and six times in Grant’s eight seasons but has won only one A-10 regular-season championship (2020). It has not won an A-10 tournament title in his tenure.
4: Drew Valentine, Loyola Chicago (fifth season, 83-51, .619): The Ramblers tied for the A-10 regular-season championship in 2024 and tied for fourth last season after a last-place finish in their first season in the league in 2023.
T-5: Matt McKillop, Davidson (fourth season, 48-49, .495): The Wildcats have averaged 6.3 A-10 victories in McKillop’s first three seasons. With his dad Bob as head coach in Davidson’s first eight seasons in the league, they averaged 11.4 A-10 victories.
T-5: Chris Caputo, George Washington (fourth season, 52-46, .531): The Revolutionaries hit the 20-win mark last season for the first time since 2017.
T-5: Archie Miller, Rhode Island (fourth season, 39-55, .415): Miller has improved his win total in each of his three seasons with the Rams but has struggled to find consistent success in seven seasons as a head coach since leading Dayton to four straight NCAA tournament appearances (2014-17).
Credit: David Jablonski
8: Tony Skinn, George Mason (third season, 47-21, .691): The Patriots tied a school record with 27 victories last season and posted their best A-10 record (15-3) in 12 seasons in the league.
T-9: Josh Schertz, Saint Louis (second season, 19-15, .559): The Billikens finished 19-15 overall and 11-7 in the A-10 in Schertz’s first season.
T-9: Dru Joyce III, Duquesne (second season, 13-19, .406): The Dukes experienced their greatest season in decades in coach Keith Dambrot’s final season in 2023-24, finishing 25-12, but finished 13-19 overall and 8-10 in the A-10 in Joyce’s first season.
T-11: Darris Nichols, La Salle (first season): Nichols was 68-63 in four seasons at Radford. He replaces Fran Dunphy, who retired after posting a 45-55 mark in three seasons with the Explorers. James Haring, a former director of operations for Grant at Dayton, is one of Nichols’ assistant coaches.
T-11: Phil Martelli Jr., Virginia Commonwealth (first season): The most successful A-10 program over the past 13 seasons is also tied for the A-10 lead for most coaches in that span.
Martelli, who was 43-25 the last two seasons at Bryant, will be the fifth coach VCU has had since it joined the A-10. He replaces Ryan Odom, who took the head coaching job at Virginia, after leading VCU to the A-10 regular-season and tournament championships in 2025.
T-11: Mike Magpayo, Fordham (first season): Fordham also has had five coaches in the past 13 seasons. Magpayo was 89-63 the last five seasons at UC Riverside. He replaces Keith Urgo, who was fired after three seasons.
T-11: Steve Donahue, Saint Joseph’s (first season): He has a career record of 331-344 in 24 seasons.
