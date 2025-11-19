A-10 commissioner to retire after 18 years with conference

A native of Gloucester City, N.J., McGlade attended the University of North Carolina. She coached the Georgia Tech women’s basketball program from 1981-88 before taking a job in administration with the Atlantic Coast Conference, where she spent 11 years.

The A-10 hired McGlade to replace Linda Bruno. Ted Kissell, then the University of Dayton’s athletic department, played a part in the hiring.

“I think in her public role, she’ll be outstanding,” Kissell said in 2008. “I believe there’s a gap between how good we are and how good we’re perceived to be. Having someone who’s skilled at public relations, in my view, can only help. That being said, at the end of the day, you have to do it on the floor.”

After taking the job, McGlade said, “The Atlantic 10 is one of the best athletic conferences in the country. Certainly, looking at our success in men’s and women’s basketball, there’s nothing that would be deemed a mid-major in that category. It’s a significant conference.”

The A-10 had 14 schools when McGlade started her tenure, and it has 14 now, but there were many changes over the years. Xavier, Temple and Charlotte were with the league in 2008 but left for different conferences in 2013. Butler spent one season in the league before heading to the Big East. Massachusetts, a charter A-10 school, left for the Mid-American Conference this year.

The A-10 added Virginia Commonwealth, George Mason, Davidson and Loyola Chicago during McGlade’s tenure.

“As the longest-serving leader in the history of the Atlantic 10, Commissioner McGlade has served with distinction into this, her 18th year, providing leadership and strength in serving the student-athletes, coaches and administrators,” said Eric F. Spina, President of the University of Dayton and Chair of the A-10 Council of Presidents, in a press release. “Bernadette’s pride in the Atlantic 10 and its extraordinary accomplishments are evident in all she does. Her leadership continues to guide the Atlantic 10 through a transformative time in college athletics and we will rely on her vision and expertise in the months to come. On behalf of the A-10 Council of Presidents, I thank her for all she has done and done so well and congratulate her on an impressive career. We look forward to working with her for the remainder of the 2025-26 year as we collectively celebrate the league’s 50th anniversary.”