A-10 Media Day: Where did Dayton rank in preseason poll

PITTSBURGH — The Dayton Flyers were picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball preseason poll.
The A-10 announced the poll Tuesday during A-10 Media Day at PPG Paints Arena, the site of the conference tournament next March.
Virginia Commonwealth, the defending regular season and tournament championship, topped the poll by one point over Saint Louis. Both teams received 11 first-place votes.
Last season, VCU was the first preseason favorite to win the regular-season championship since Rhode Island in the 2017-18 season.
Dayton received three first-place votes. The Flyers finished third the last two years and have been in the top four in the last four seasons.
Three Flyers earned preseason awards. Senior guard Javon Bennett made the preseason first team and the all-defensive team. Sophomore center Amaël L’Etang made the second team. Cal State Northridge transfer Keonte Jones made the third team.
A-10 MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL
1. VCU (11), 342.
2. Saint Louis (11), 341.
3. Dayton (3), 321
4. George Washington, 296.
5. Loyola Chicago (2), 286
6. George Mason, 254.
7. Saint Joseph’s, 195.
8. St. Bonaventure, 185.
9. Duquesne, 155.
10. Richmond, 142.
11. Davidson, 107.
12. Rhode Island, 102.
13. La Salle, 56.
14. Fordham, 53.
ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM
Javon Bennett, Dayton, senior, guard
Brayden O’Connor, George Mason, senior, guard
Rafael Castro, George Washington, senior, forward
Miles Rubin, Loyola Chicago, junior, center
Deuce Jones II, Saint Joseph’s, sophomore, guard
Robbie Avila, Saint Louis, senior, center
SECOND TEAM
Amaël L’Etang, Dayton, sophomore, forward
Tre Dinkins III, George Washington, graduate, guard
Dasonte Bowen, St. Bonaventure, senior, guard
Barry Evans, VCU, senior, forward
Jadrian Tracey, VCU, redshirt senior, guard
Tyrell Ward, VCU, junior, guard
THIRD TEAM
Keonte Jones, Dayton, gradaute, forward
Dejour Reaves, Fordham, graduate, guard
Trey Autry, George Washington, junior, guard
Christian Jones, George Washington, redshirt sophomore, guard
Mike Walz, Richmond, senior, center
Ahmad Nowell, VCU, sophomore, guard
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Bennett, Dayton
Castro, George Washington
Rubin, Loyola
Justice Ajogbor, Saint Joseph’s, graduate, center
Brandon Jennings, VCU, sophomore, guard
About the Author