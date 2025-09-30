Breaking: Man found in Stillwater River ID’d; no signs of foul play, according to MetroParks

A-10 Media Day: Where did Dayton rank in preseason poll

Flyers picked to finish third for third straight season
PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, the site of A-10 Media Day, is pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, the site of A-10 Media Day, is pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
11 minutes ago
X

PITTSBURGH — The Dayton Flyers were picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball preseason poll.

The A-10 announced the poll Tuesday during A-10 Media Day at PPG Paints Arena, the site of the conference tournament next March.

Virginia Commonwealth, the defending regular season and tournament championship, topped the poll by one point over Saint Louis. Both teams received 11 first-place votes.

Last season, VCU was the first preseason favorite to win the regular-season championship since Rhode Island in the 2017-18 season.

Dayton received three first-place votes. The Flyers finished third the last two years and have been in the top four in the last four seasons.

Three Flyers earned preseason awards. Senior guard Javon Bennett made the preseason first team and the all-defensive team. Sophomore center Amaël L’Etang made the second team. Cal State Northridge transfer Keonte Jones made the third team.

A-10 MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

1. VCU (11), 342.

2. Saint Louis (11), 341.

3. Dayton (3), 321

4. George Washington, 296.

5. Loyola Chicago (2), 286

6. George Mason, 254.

7. Saint Joseph’s, 195.

8. St. Bonaventure, 185.

9. Duquesne, 155.

10. Richmond, 142.

11. Davidson, 107.

12. Rhode Island, 102.

13. La Salle, 56.

14. Fordham, 53.

ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

Javon Bennett, Dayton, senior, guard

Brayden O’Connor, George Mason, senior, guard

Rafael Castro, George Washington, senior, forward

Miles Rubin, Loyola Chicago, junior, center

Deuce Jones II, Saint Joseph’s, sophomore, guard

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis, senior, center

SECOND TEAM

Amaël L’Etang, Dayton, sophomore, forward

Tre Dinkins III, George Washington, graduate, guard

Dasonte Bowen, St. Bonaventure, senior, guard

Barry Evans, VCU, senior, forward

Jadrian Tracey, VCU, redshirt senior, guard

Tyrell Ward, VCU, junior, guard

THIRD TEAM

Keonte Jones, Dayton, gradaute, forward

Dejour Reaves, Fordham, graduate, guard

Trey Autry, George Washington, junior, guard

Christian Jones, George Washington, redshirt sophomore, guard

Mike Walz, Richmond, senior, center

Ahmad Nowell, VCU, sophomore, guard

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Bennett, Dayton

Castro, George Washington

Rubin, Loyola

Justice Ajogbor, Saint Joseph’s, graduate, center

Brandon Jennings, VCU, sophomore, guard

In Other News
1
Embarrassed in Denver: Broncos dominate on both sides of the ball...
2
Analysis: 3 takeaways from the Bengals’ self-implosion in Denver
3
Francona reveals Reds pitching plans for wild card series
4
‘They look lost’: Social media reacts to the Bengals long night in...
5
Dodgers manager: Reds ‘youthful enthusiam’ makes them dangerous

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.