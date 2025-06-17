A-10 releases schedule pairings for 2025-26 women’s basketball season

Breaking: Domestic investigation leads to SWAT standoff in Kettering

The Atlantic 10 Conference released women’s basketball schedule pairings for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday.

For the Dayton Flyers, who are entering the fourth year under coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, the 18-game schedule will include two games (home and away) against five opponents: Duquesne; defending A-10 tournament champion George Mason; George Washington; Loyola Chicago; and Saint Louis.

Dayton’s schedule also includes home games against Rhode Island, two-time defending regular-season champion Richmond, St. Bonaventure and Virginia Commonwealth.

On the road, Dayton will play Davidson, Fordham, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s.

The A-10 once again has 14 schools because Massachusetts departed for the Mid-American Conference. Loyola Chicago joined the A-10 in the 2022-23 season, giving the league 15 schools the last two seasons.

This will be the third season A-10 women’s basketball programs have played an 18-game league schedule. They switched from a 16-game schedule after the 2022-23 season.

Dayton finished 5-10 in the A-10 in Williams-Jeter’s first season and then 5-13 and 11-7, tying for fifth last season. The Flyers last won the regular-season title in 2022, the final season for Shauna Green, who departed for Illinois, and they last won the A-10 tournament in 2020.

