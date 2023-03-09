A-10 tournament diary: Day 2 in Brooklyn

“A game like this on the second night, it’s about endurance,” Saint Joseph’s coach Billy Lange said.

No. 2 seed Dayton will play Saint Joseph’s at 5 p.m. Thursday in the third quarterfinal of the game. The Hawks lost four of their last five regular-season games, but three of those losses were on the road and the other loss was to regular-season champion Virginia Commonwealth. Now they’re on a roll with two victories in the last two days. On other hand, they’ll be playing their third game in three days. Dayton has had a six-day break.

» GAME PREVIEW: Saint Joseph’s coach calls Dayton most talented team in league

Andy Farrell, Dayton’s special assistant to the head coach and recruiting coordinator, talked about the challenge of playing a team that has already started the tournament on the Flyer Insider show on WHIO Radio with Larry Hansgen on Monday.

“Winning instills confidence,” Farrell said, “so they have a level of confidence. They just won in the A-10 tournament. They just had success doing whatever their game plan was. ... If someone wins two games in a row, now you’re playing with house money.”

In the other Thursday games:

• No. 1 seed VCU (23-7) plays No. 8 Davidson (15-15) at 11:30 a.m. VCU beat Davidson 89-72 and 61-59 in the regular season. VCU has won five games in a row.

• No. 4 Saint Louis (20-11) plays No. 5 George Mason (19-12) at 2 p.m. St. Louis beat George Mason 63-62 in St. Louis in the regular season. George Mason has won six straight games.

• No. 3 Fordham (24-7) plays No. 11 La Salle (15-18) at 7:30 p.m. Fordham won the regular-season meeting 66-64 at La Salle.