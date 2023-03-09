BreakingNews
Attorneys representing Joe Mixon after shooting tied to his house
X
Dark Mode Toggle

A-10 tournament diary: Day 2 in Brooklyn

Sports
By , Staff Writer
19 minutes ago
On third day of tournament, four quarterfinals will determine who plays in Saturday semifinals

EDITOR’S NOTE: David Jablonski will update this story as long as Dayton is playing in the Atlantic 10 tournament this week.

8 A.M.

My son Chase, 4, wants me to buy him a toy tow truck while I’m away this week at the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. Although he may lead the state in toys-to-kid ratio, I told him I’d get him something because it could be an extended trip. I put that at the top of my priority list, right in front of producing a ton of Dayton Daily News content.

» A-10 TOURNAMENT DIARY: Day 1 in Brooklyn

It should be a fun day at the Barclays Center after two upsets by the Philadelphia teams in the late games Wednesday. No. 10 Saint Joseph’s beat No. 7 George Washington 87-76, and then No. 11 La Salle beat No. 6 Duquesne 81-70.

The Hawks and Explorers became the first teams to win opening-round games and then second-round games since the A-10 expanded to a five-round tournament in 2014. Until their victories, teams that played on the first day of the tournament on Wednesday (or Tuesday this season) had been 0-15. That list included No. 12 seed Richmond, which almost pulled off its own upset of No. 5 George Mason on Wednesday before losing 62-57.

“A game like this on the second night, it’s about endurance,” Saint Joseph’s coach Billy Lange said.

No. 2 seed Dayton will play Saint Joseph’s at 5 p.m. Thursday in the third quarterfinal of the game. The Hawks lost four of their last five regular-season games, but three of those losses were on the road and the other loss was to regular-season champion Virginia Commonwealth. Now they’re on a roll with two victories in the last two days. On other hand, they’ll be playing their third game in three days. Dayton has had a six-day break.

» GAME PREVIEW: Saint Joseph’s coach calls Dayton most talented team in league

Andy Farrell, Dayton’s special assistant to the head coach and recruiting coordinator, talked about the challenge of playing a team that has already started the tournament on the Flyer Insider show on WHIO Radio with Larry Hansgen on Monday.

“Winning instills confidence,” Farrell said, “so they have a level of confidence. They just won in the A-10 tournament. They just had success doing whatever their game plan was. ... If someone wins two games in a row, now you’re playing with house money.”

In the other Thursday games:

• No. 1 seed VCU (23-7) plays No. 8 Davidson (15-15) at 11:30 a.m. VCU beat Davidson 89-72 and 61-59 in the regular season. VCU has won five games in a row.

• No. 4 Saint Louis (20-11) plays No. 5 George Mason (19-12) at 2 p.m. St. Louis beat George Mason 63-62 in St. Louis in the regular season. George Mason has won six straight games.

• No. 3 Fordham (24-7) plays No. 11 La Salle (15-18) at 7:30 p.m. Fordham won the regular-season meeting 66-64 at La Salle.

In Other News
1
Dayton vs. Saint Joseph’s: What to know about today’s game
2
‘Unbelievable’ Hawley powers Preble Shawnee into regional final for...
3
Boys basketball: Centerville holds off Elder to reach regional final
4
Saint Joseph’s coach: Dayton ‘deepest, most talented team’ in A-10
5
Girls basketball: Tri-Village seniors ready for state experience

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top