A-10 tournament diary: Day 2 in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Life on the road covering the Dayton Flyers has given me plenty of content for stories on top of the actual games. This season alone, there was the leaky roof at Fordham’s Rose Hill Gym, the pulled fire alarm at Rhode Island’s Ryan Center and a broken net at Loyola Chicago’s Gentile Center.

On Wednesday night, Day 1 at the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament included a power outage at Tortino Restaurant, where I met up with a number of other people from around the conference, mostly radio broadcasters and communications staff members. We were about to be served dinner when the entire restaurant went dark. The blackout hit the neighborhood surrounding the place as well.

Somehow the dining experience continued. When most of the restaurant cleared, they moved our larger group to another room that had emergency lighting. We used our cell phone flashlights for the restroom.

The power returned right after we left Tortino. For the sake of the A-10 tournament, I hope the lights stay on at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Another great A-10 moment: a power outage in DC hit this Italian restaurant during a gathering of various people from around the league. Shoutout to Tortino restaurant for still getting us dinner. It’s been a rather long outage at this point. pic.twitter.com/shy5yLz8Xm — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) March 13, 2025

I just arrived at the arena in time for the first second-round game of the game: No. 8 seed St. Bonaventure vs. No. 9 Duquesne. The Bonnies won the last game 70-63 on Feb. 22. The Dukes won the previous five games in the series, including the first matchup this season, 75-57 on Jan. 18. St. Bonaventure is 4-3 against Duquesne in the A-10 tournament.

The winner plays No. 1 seed Virginia Commonwealth in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Three other games follow today.

• No. 5 Saint Louis vs. No. 12 Davidson, 2 p.m.: Saint Louis won 57-56 at Davidson on Feb. 25. Davidson leads the series 9-5 and has a 2-1 edge in A-10 tournament games.

The winner plays No. 4 Loyola Chicago at 2 p.m. Friday.

• No. 7 George Washington vs. No. 15 Fordham, 5 p.m. George Washington won 81-58 at Fordham on March 5, ending a three-game losing streak in the series. George Washington is 3-1 against Fordham in the A-10 tournament.

The winner plays No. 2 George Mason at 5 p.m. Friday.

• No. 6 Saint Joseph’s vs. No. 14 La Salle, 7:30 p.m.: These teams will play for the fourth time in one season for the first time. Saint Joseph’s beat La Salle 82-68 on a neutral court in the Big 5 Classic on Dec. 7 and then won 75-63 at Hagan Arena on Feb. 12. In the last matchup on March 8, La Salle won 81-74 at John E. Glaser Arena, which was formerly known as Tom Gola Arena.

Saint Joseph’s is 9-5 against La Salle in the A-10 tournament.

Dayton will play the winner of this game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.