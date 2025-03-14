A-10 tournament diary: Day 3 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Virginia Commonwealth band, known as The Peppas, played an audio clip from “The Purge” in the second half of VCU’s game against St. Bonaventure on Friday. “The Purge” is a horror movie franchise about the United States doing away with all laws for a 12-hour period once a year.

“This is not a test,” the clip begins. “This is your emergency broadcast system announcing the commencement of the annual purge sanctioned by the U.S. government.”

The soundbite leads into a musical number by one of the best bands in the Atlantic 10 Conference. I assume the band and the school do not endorse murder, which the movie celebrates, but their men’s basketball team is a killer in the A-10 tournament.

No. 1 seed VCU beat No. 8 St. Bonaventure 76-59 in the first quarterfinal Friday at Capital One Arena. VCU led for the last 34 minutes. The Bonnies got no closer than five points in the second half.

“It was a great basketball game all around for us,” VCU coach Ryan Odom said. “We knew it was going to be extremely difficult no matter who we played, whether it was St. Bonaventure or Duquesne.”

VCU improved to 23-9 in the A-10 tournament. That’s the best record by far by any team since the 2012-13 season.

The Rams (26-6) will play at 1 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round, where they were 8-0 in their first 12 A-10 seasons.

VCU bounced back from a 79-76 loss to Dayton at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., one week earlier. The Rams will play No. 4 seed Loyola Chicago or No. 5 Saint Louis in the semifinals.

VCU did not shoot the 3-pointer well (9 of 32, 28.1%) but shot better than St. Bonaventure (4 of 19, 21.1%). Max Shulga, the A-10 Player of the Year, missed all seven of his 3-point attempts after making 1 of 9 against Dayton.

Brandon Jennings made 3 of 3 3s for VCU, and Jack Clark made 3 of 8.