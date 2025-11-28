‘A glimmer of hope’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati’s upset in Baltimore on Thanksgiving night

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t dead yet.
With franchise quarterback Joe Burrow back on the field, Cincinnati snapped a four-game losing streak, beating the Baltimore Ravens 32-14 in primetime on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium.
Here’s how social media reacted to the Bengals Thanksgiving night victory:
These Bengals players have clearly never eaten turkey on national TV before.— Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) November 28, 2025
Joe just wants everyone to eat 😂 pic.twitter.com/3k2iVg3EBe— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2025
Wrong…— Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) November 28, 2025
Wrong, wrong, WRONG!
I was wrong to say Joey B should take er easy and not come back so fast. pic.twitter.com/NvZY9lgPwE
Final: Bengals 32, Ravens 14— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 28, 2025
Odds were stacked against the Bengals entering this game with Burrow gone for 2 months, short week, in Baltimore, primetime.
Yet, 5 turnovers and a gutsy, mistake-free return from the QB flips the script.
They keep a glimmer of hope alive.
The Bengals could have easily scored 38 tonight (the turnover on downs and the fumble).— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 28, 2025
The offense was unstoppable between the 20s.
⁰A reminder of the ceiling of the offense with Joe Burrow, whose touchdown passes tonight were exactly the type of special that you missed…
Evan McPherson joins Shayne Graham (7 at Baltimore in 2007) and Doug Pelfrey (6 at Seattle in 1994) as the only #Bengals kickers to make 6 FGs in a game.— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 28, 2025
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week loading .....
This locker room ain't lost at all 🤣— 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@BengalsCaptain) November 28, 2025
GREAT game. Defense continues to climb. OL continues to stack wins. Running game still cooking no matter what. And we literally watch Joe Burrow knock the rust off.
Alright so if we gotta do this now ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 28, 2025
If the Bengals sweep the Ravens, then Baltimore would have 7 losses. Meanwhile the Steelers have the Bills, Lions and Ravens twice left on their schedule.
Could the Bengals win the North if they run the table?
(Probably not but ...)
“We're getting paid a lot of money to play a kid's game. I love playing. I just want to put on a show for the fans. Be out there with my guys. Go out and play well.” — Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/NWbpTfI0n4— Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) November 28, 2025
