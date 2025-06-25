Alex Sogard agrees to new contract with Wright State

“I want to sincerely thank Wright State University President Dr. Sue Edwards and athletic director Joylynn Brown for their continued trust and support,” Sogard said in a news release. “I’m incredibly fortunate to work with great assistant coaches and players who really make this program such a special place. I’m proud of what we’ve done to this point, but I know there is so much more for us to accomplish.”

In his seventh season at the helm, Sogard led the Raiders to a 40-21 record and their sixth-consecutive Horizon League regular season championships.

WSU also won the Horizon League Tournament for the fourth time under Sogard and two victories in the NCAA tournament.

The Raiders lost in the regional final to Louisville but not before making national headlines by eliminating No. 1 seed Vanderbilt.

“Under Alex’s leadership, our team has consistently competed at a championship level, culminating in a remarkable NCAA Regional performance that included a thrilling upset over the number one overall seed Vanderbilt this season,” Brown said in a news release.

Sogard is already a five-time Horizon League Coach of the Year and has seen 10 players taken in the MLB Draft, including No. 33 overall pick Tyler Black (Milwaukee Brewers) in 2021, since he took over the program.

Black is one of two of Sogard’s players to reach the majors, joining Peyton Burdick, a 2019 draft pick of the Miami Marlins.

“Alex embodies what it means to be a Raider. His commitment to player development, competitive excellence and integrity sets the tone for our program,” Brown said. “We are proud of the culture he has built and the direction we are heading. This extension as well as additional scholarship resources reflect the strong support of our university administration and our shared commitment to investing in the continued growth of our baseball program. Together, we’re building on this momentum and positioning Wright State Baseball for sustained success.”

An Arizona native, Sogard played at Oregon State and N.C. State before a six-year pro career as a pitcher.

He became an assistant at Wright State in 2016 and served as an assistant to Jeff Mercer for two years. When Mercer left to become he head coach at Indiana, Sogard was promoted, becoming the Raiders’ fourth head coach in seven years (Rob Cooper, Greg Lovelady, Mercer).

He is already third in school history with 224 victories, trailing Ron Nischwitz (867-714-7 from 1975-2004) and Cooper (286-235 from 2005-13).

“Thank you to all the fans and alumni that support us yearly and thank you to my wife Arlie, and kids Fisher, Penny, Kyler and Archie for all they do to make this possible,” Sogard said, “The future is bright here at Wright State and I’m so grateful to be a part of it. Go Raiders!”