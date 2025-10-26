Alter grad and former Jets player Nick Mangold dies after kidney disease

We are heartbroken to share the news of Nick Mangold’s sudden passing. — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 26, 2025

Mangold announced on social media earlier this month he was in need of a kidney transplant.

“This isn’t an easy message to share,” Mangold wrote, “but I want to be open about what’s been happening with me and my health.

“In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease. After a rough summer, I’m undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time.

“Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities.” Mangold, was inducted into Ohio State’s hall of fame in 2023. He was a freshman when Ohio State won a national championship in 2002. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Jets. He retired in 2018.

At the time of his post, Mangold thanked his family in his social media post for being his “rock every step of the way.”

“This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me,” he wrote. “While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon.”

Sports Reporter David Jablonski contributed to this report.