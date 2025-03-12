Alter senior named finalist for Ohio Mr. Basketball

Greer, the 131st ranked recruit in the class of 2025, according to Rivals.com, committed to North Carolina State last June. N.C. State fired coach Kevin Keatts on Sunday, the same day Greer played in the regional final.

The other finalists are: Olentangy Orange senior Devin Brown; Steubenville senior Aiden Davis; Brunswick junior Trey Drexler; Delphos St. John’s junior Cameron Elwer; and Garfield Heights junior Marcus Johnson.

The OPSWA will announce the winner at noon March 18. There are 224 registered OPSWA members who vote on the award. The OPSWA has picked the winner since 2017. The Associated Press selected the winner from 1987-2016.

The last Mr. Basketball winner from the Miami Valley was Centerville guard Gabe Cupps, who won the award in 2022.

Other local winners include: Xenia’s Samari Curtis (2019); Franklin’s Luke Kennard (2014 and 2015); and Springfield Catholic Central’s Jason Collier (1996).