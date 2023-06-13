Alter’s Gochenouer eyes Ohio Junior Championship

That could be great news for Gochenouer when he considers his strengths.

“Probably the driver is the best club in my bag,” he said. “Whenever I’m hitting it well, I tend to hit a lot of fairways, which is definitely going to help me for the Ohio Junior and a couple other tournaments that are coming up in the summer.”

Gochenouer begins the 36-hole event at 1:15 Tuesday on No. 10. Alter teammates T.J. Kreusch and Grant Tabar are in the field. Kreusch, who finished runner-up to Gochenouer as a sophomore, begins at 12:55 on No. 10, and Tabar, who just graduated, begins at 1:05 on No. 1. Eighteen other golfers from the area will compete.

Gochenouer, whose only college offer so far is from Dayton, says the state high school title on the OSU Scarlet Course makes him ready for this week’s challenge.

“It definitely gave me more confidence,” he said. “That was definitely a tough week as far as conditions and the pressure that we had to play under.”

Ohio Amateur qualifier: Gochenouer shot 74 and emerged from a large playoff to earn second alternate status for the July 10-14 Ohio Amateur at Canterbury Golf Club in Cleveland. That status gives him a good shot at ending up in the field.

If Goechenouer makes it, he will join former Alter teammate Brody Simms, now playing at Cleveland State, and Bellbrook rising junior C.J. Scohy in the field. Both shot 70 in the local qualifier on the NCR Country Club North Course on May 30. Also qualifying were Carroll grad and Wright State player Shance Ochs (71), former UD player Domenic Maricocchi (72) and former Wayne and WSU player Bryce Haney (73).

101st Metropolitan: This year’s tournament will be held July 20-23 at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro. Registration deadline is July 14.

Wright State player Mikkel Mathiesen won last year’s event at County Club of the North, clinching a three-shot, 15-under par victory on the final hole over college teammate Davis Root and Justin Horn of Cincinnati.