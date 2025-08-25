Analysis: Bengals 53-man roster projection

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to submit their 53-man rosters.

Over the next two days, the Bengals will be sorting out their own team, but they also will need to factor in which players are more likely to clear waivers, possible practice squad signees and who might be available for them to claim on waivers from other teams.

Some roster gymnastics will need to be done to get the final roster and practice squad together that Cincinnati ultimately wants to carry into Week 1.

Here’s a final 53-man roster prediction, as the Bengals prepare to make cuts:

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Starter: Joe Burrow

Backup: Jake Browning

Out: Desmond Ridder, Payton Thorne

Burrow made it through a full training camp for the second year in a row, and this was the most normal one he’s had thanks to his offensive weapons all being on board and practicing all camp. He worked out some of the kinks in preseason Game 2 last week at Washington when he took his first sack, fumbled on another sack (it was negated by a penalty) and bounced back to finish a fourth touchdown drive on five series played this preseason. Browning had a rough camp but looked much better in that second preseason game and was deemed ready when Desmond Ridder got the start in the finale. Ridder might not even make the practice squad.

RUNNING BACK (3)

Starter: Chase Brown

Backups: Samaje Perine, Tahj Brooks

Out: Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton, Quali Conley

It’s unlikely the Bengals keep a fourth running back with depth needed more at other positions. This group seems pretty solid as it is. Brown looked like star running back material this preseason, Perine is a veteran they can count on as a backup and third-down option and the rookie Brooks showed a lot of potential in pass protection and as a pass catcher as well.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Starters: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas

Backups: Charlie Jones, Jermaine Burton, Mitch Tinsley

Out: Cole Burgess, Jamoi Mayes, Jordan Moore, Rashod Owens, Kendric Pryor, Isaiah Williams

Williams had a nice camp, but Tinsley starred on Monday Night Football in preseason Game 2 and didn’t play at all in the finale. That’s usually a sign a guy made the team and is being protected from injury two weeks from the opener. Jones also had an impressive camp and looks to have a role in the offense after battling back from two offseason surgeries. Burton came off limping in the finale after a punt return and didn’t return but he’ll have a spot on the team.

TIGHT END (4)

Starter: Mike Gesicki

Backups: Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson, Drew Sample

Injured reserve: Erick All

Out: Cam Grandy, Tanner McLachlan, Cordell Volson

The Bengals have a tough decision between keeping Grandy or Hudson or finding a way to keep both, but they need a pass-catcher like Hudson more than the blocking type tight end Grandy is. Sample fills the run-blocker role, and Fant does it all. Hudson still makes a lot of splash plays.

OFFENSIVE LINE (10)

Starters: LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Dylan Fairchild, C Ted Karras, RG Lucas Patrick, RT Amarius Mims

Backups: T Andrew Stueber, G/T Cody Ford, C Matt Lee, G/T Jaxson Kirkland, G/T Jalen Rivers

Out: Devin Cochran, Andrew Coker, Caleb Etienne, Seth McLaughlin, Andrew Raym, Cordell Volson

Ideally, Cincinnati still signs a veteran free agent to give another option at right guard, but for now it appears Patrick has the job. The Bengals could go a lot of ways with the backups – they’re all interchangeable outside of Cody Ford and Jalen Rivers appearing the only locks. The backup center job is a big question between Lee and McLaughlin, mainly because McLaughlin was coming back from November surgery to repair a torn Achilles and didn’t get a ton of reps to show what he can provide. His upside ultimately might be what pushes him into the 53-man roster ahead of Lee, but Lee is the safer choice.

DEFENSIVE LINE (10)

Starters: DE Joseph Ossai, DT T.J. Slaton, DT B.J. Hill, DE Trey Hendrickson

Backups: DT Kris Jenkins, DE Cedric Johnson, DE Myles Murphy, DT McKinnley Jackson, DE Cam Sample, DE Shemar Stewart

Out: McTelvin Agim, Taven Bryan, Howard Cross, Raymond Johnson III, Eric Gregory, Isaiah Thomas

Stewart was disruptive all camp, but still looked in his limited preseason action like he could use a little more time. It won’t be long before he’s in that spot, but for now, it might be Ossai. That’s all assuming either a deal gets done with Hendrickson to get him on the field or they call his bluff and isn’t actually willing to miss paychecks. Cross had a nice camp but with the versatility of a lot of the edge rushers being able to play inside, it won’t be necessary to keep as many clear-cut defensive tackles. He should make it to the practice squad.

LINEBACKER (5)

Starters: Oren Burks, Logan Wilson

Backups: Barrett Carter, Joe Giles-Harris, Demetrius Knight Jr.

Out: Shaka Heyward, Maema Njongmeta, Craig Young

The top four linebackers are clear, but the fifth spot is a battle among Joe Giles-Harris, Shaka Heyward and Maema Njongmeta. Giles-Harris got a recent shout from coach Zac Taylor, and usually that means something, so he gets the nod here. It’s possible Cincinnati goes with six linebackers to protect one of the others, and if that’s the case, Heyward stays, too. Knight could still end up the starter next to Wilson, but he struggled in the preseason and Burks might be the more reasonable choice for Week 1.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)

Starters: SS Jordan Battle, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, NCB Dax Hill, FS Geno Stone, CB DJ Turner II

Backups: S Tycen Anderson, CB Josh Newton, S Daijahn Anthony, CB DJ Ivey, CB Marco Wilson

Out: Nate Brooks, Jalen Davis, Jaylen Key, P.J. Jules, Shaquan Loyal, Bralyn Lux, Lance Robinson

Anthony didn’t look great this preseason and got hurt in the finale, but he’s the best option if the Bengals keep four safeties. It could be a spot where they decide to go light with the assumption Anthony would get through to the practice squad. Jules had a nice camp but still appears behind Ivey for the last spot. Hill and Newton are versatile corners but will mostly play the slot.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Kicker: Evan McPherson

Punter: Ryan Rehkow

Long snapper: Cal Adomitis

Out: Will Wagner

The battle for the long snapper job seems like a coin flip, and in that case the incumbent normally wins, especially with McPherson looking for a bounce-back season. Keeping consistency in the field goal operation could be key for him.