Analysis: 3 takeaways from the Bengals 31-17 win at Washington

The Bengals overcame a slow start by the defense to beat the Washington Commanders 31-17 on Monday night, and that’s how they had to win games last year, too. However, changes were made to the defensive staff this offseason in an attempt to address that issue, and the first two preseason games don’t inspire confidence that much will be different in 2025.

Both sides of the ball had concerning moments early Monday, but the offense overcame mistakes to get two touchdowns on the board during Joe Burrow’s three drives. Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Giving up explosive runs

The defensive starters played just seven snaps because that’s all it took for the Commanders to score two touchdowns on them in the first quarter.

Washington drove 75 yards on four plays its first drive, including runs of 19, 40 and 12 yards, and missed tackles and assignments remain an issue. Jayden Daniels had that last one for the touchdown to end his night after one series. Jordan Battle’s missed tackle at the 2-yard line was especially noticeable.

The Commanders then needed just 44 yards to reach the end zone the next drive, but once again made it look easy regardless of field position and with their second-team offense on the field against Cincinnati’s starters.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Bengals were missing Trey Hendrickson, BJ Hill and Geno Stone, but Shemar Stewart and Kris Jenkins are expected to play big roles. The third safety spot behind Stone and Jordan Battle is much less certain, which is why Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony both saw more significant snaps, while the staff elected to preserve Stewart and Jenkins.

“It’s preseason,” Taylor said in his postgame press conference. “I feel really excited about where our defense is at. We practice against them every single day, I love where our defense is at. There’s a lot of things that continue to give the (Bengals) offense a hard time right now, so we’ll just continue to build off that.”

2. Concerns at guard continue

Right guard Lucas Patrick exited after two series and Taylor said he was “dinged up,” but that spot continues to be a concern. He got beat on the lone sack Burrow has taken this preseason, and he hasn’t done enough to secure the job.

The Bengals are reportedly hosting former Vikings guard Dalton Risner, who remains a free agent, on Tuesday, and that was arranged before Monday’s game. Risner, 30, has played 81 career games and ranked 13th among guards in Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking grades.

Patrick had been getting the first-team snaps over Cody Ford, but now Ford was injured this week after making a switch to back up Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr. as the swing tackle. Rookie fifth-round pick Jalen Rivers, who started training camp at tackle, replaced Patrick on the third drive Monday.

Cincinnati’s depth already is thin on the offensive line with Devin Cochran also working back from an injury and backup left guard Cordell Volson potentially out long term with a right shoulder issue.

It wasn’t all bad with the offensive line Monday, though. The Bengals notably were able to punch in a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line on a Chase Brown run – something they’ve struggled to do in recent years. Burrow was able to shake off a couple mistakes and first hits, including the sack on a three-and-out, and a sack-fumble the next drive that was negated by a penalty. Cincinnati went down and scored a few plays later.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Individual stock rising

A few players fighting for spots perhaps improved their stock Monday.

Anderson got the start and rotated with Anthony, but seems to be in the lead for the third safety spot. He picked off Josh Johnson on the third series, and although it was a bad throw, Anderson was in the right position to make a play and executed. He’s been a key contributor on special teams, but he’s been set back by injuries his first three seasons in the NFL.

Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons said the backup safety spots have to be guys that contribute at a high level on special teams, and Anderson is clearly one of those players. He’s never played a defensive snap in a regular-season game, but that opportunity could come knocking.

Mitchell Tinsley has been making big plays in practices, and on Monday, that translated into a game. He caught two impressive touchdown passes from Jake Browning within a 35-second span at the end of the second quarter to give Cincinnati a 28-14 lead going into halftime.

A former practice squad player for Washington, Tinsley signed a futures contract with the Bengals in February. He’s already got Burrow in his corner, as the quarterback shared in his postgame press conference that he hopes Tinsley makes the team.

Charlie Jones, looking for a role in the offense, also built off a strong training camp with a touchdown reception from Burrow on Monday. After an injury-riddled 2024 season, Jones appeared to be a guy that could be on the bubble this season but is making a strong case for his spot.