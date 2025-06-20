Analysis: Will the Cincinnati Bengals defense be better in 2025?

Golden got right to work and now hopes a good base has been laid this offseason to help the defense take major strides in 2025. The Bengals concluded their offseason workout program last week and are on break for five weeks leading up to training camp.

“The guys have exceeded expectations in terms of preparation, and the staff has done a great job delivering the message,” Golden said. “Goal line and end-of-game stuff is all that’s left for training camp, so that’s a pretty remarkable job by everybody. I love the attitude of the players to attack that the way they did.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Asked what he liked most about what he saw on the field this offseason, Golden said the players put a lot of attention into the “core principles” his defense is built around.

“Whether tackling, ball disruption, being better at situations, the identification, recognition and how we want to perform in situations, all those things factor into the game,” Golden said. “They are on the details right now. … The effort we are getting in the tackling periods, that’s been awesome. Though it is not full tackling or any of that, they really are buying in to being brilliant in the basics.”

Golden couldn’t possibly achieve everything he wanted with three potential starters on the defensive line unable or unwilling to participate this offseason. Defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and rookie first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart did not practice because of contract issues, and defensive tackle BJ Hill was out due to injury.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Although that gave the team a chance to test the depth on the defensive line and give more reps to backups, the defense is built around Hendrickson, and it’s hard to see what that looks like without him. Golden is still confident there is time to get everyone on the same page this summer, but there was time lost this offseason.

“Trey brings a developed skill set already to the pass game,” Golden said. “In a lot of ways, we have cultivated the defense around him, and we will. Trey’s intellect and his approach as a pro he’ll get caught up in those 47 days before the opener. I’m confident of that. Just looking forward to seeing him again and coaching him.”

Golden called it “a positive” to see other guys step up but acknowledged how ironic of a concept that is because of Hendrickson’s importance to the defense. He highlighted the performances of Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample and Cedric Johnson and their ability to play multiple positions, but also noted “it’s time” for 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy to “let his athleticism take over” because the Bengals are “really counting on him.”

The Bengals do feel good about new defensive tackle T.J. Slaton and how he will help sure up the run defense. Golden said he just told the front office how excited he is about Slaton.

“We are moving him around a little bit,” Golden said. “He’s able to do that. He has elite quickness for somebody that is 325 (pounds) and, I don’t know, maybe I am taking the over on that, he’s just been great. He’s been a leader, he’s pulling guys aside during practice. He’s just made us so much bigger and stronger inside. He’s giving us an opportunity to play a lot of different fronts with him.”

Golden also was reaffirmed about what second-round draft pick Demetrius Knight Jr. can provide playing alongside Logan Wilson at linebacker, and Cincinnati used the offseason to move guys around in the secondary and see what they’ve got in terms of versatility.

Josh Newton played a lot of nickel cornerback and earned a lot of praise from Golden and others as he looks to take a big leap in Year 2. But, the one position group that could still be improved is the safeties, and Golden said he’s not ruling out the possibility of an addition there before or after camp.

Golden said the personnel department hit on all three defensive draft picks, and he trusts those individuals to make the team better if there are opportunities to do that. He pointed out some additions that were made, through waivers or free agency during his first stint with the Bengals as linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021 that helped the team.

The Bengals similarly are trusting Golden to get the most out of the players they have signed. He will use the time between now and training camp to refresh and be ready to go another long season.

Golden doesn’t doubt he’s in the right place.

“Love being a part of the Bengals organization,” Golden said. “Love coming to work every day. The coaching staff that we have is awesome. They exceed expectations every day. And it’s been hard. It’s been really hard. You have to assess your current roster, then transition to the draft and get into the field. It hasn’t been many off days for us. We were joking this morning. I went from the longest season in the history of college football straight to work. I am ready for a break and I’m not afraid to say I’m going to take it.”

MORE BENGALS NEWS

Get Cincinnati Bengals, Reds and other sports news to your inbox. Sign up for our free daily sports email newsletters.

Daytondailynews.com, springsfieldnewssun.com and journal-news.com