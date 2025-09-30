Anthony Grant: Flyers meshing well in preseason practices

The coins do not provide any hints about how the upcoming basketball season will go. Virginia Commonwealth, the defending champion, earned the top spot in the official preseason poll, by the slightest of edges over Saint Louis, while Dayton was picked to finish third. Even the second longest-tenured coach in the league, St. Bonaventure’s Mark Schmidt, who’s in his 19th season, does not know what will happen in the months ahead.

“I don’t even know who was picked to win the league,” Schmidt said, “I know whoever was picked to win is not going to win.”

Dayton Flyers coach Anthony Grant, who will take his ninth journey around the conference starting Dec. 31 with a home game against Fordham, has similar thoughts.

“I have no idea,” Grant said. “We have eight new guys we’re trying to get familiar with, and they’re trying to get familiar with us.”

One of those players is Cal State Northridge transfer Keonte Jones, a 6-foot-6 forward who committed to Dayton in July. Grant made his first public comments about Jones, the last of the eight newcomers to join the program, at media day.

Watching film on Jones during the recruiting process, Grant saw a player who could impact games through scoring, rebounding, passing, blocking shots, etc.

“He also impacts games in ways that don’t show up on a stat sheet,” Grant said, “His effort. The way he hustles. The way he lifts other people with the way he plays. I think he fits really well with our group, just in terms of bringing those things that we need. Then his character and his work ethic fit really well with the group that we have as well, so we’re excited to have him.”

Every A-10 team brought one player to Pittsburgh. Senior guard Javon Bennett represented Dayton and also spoke about Jones, who made the preseason A-10 third team

“Keonte is somebody that brings great energy to the gym,” Bennett said. “He’s always an everyday guy who comes in with a smile on his face. I feel like that kind of leads into the team. We’re ready to go every time we come into the gym.”

The Flyers held their first official preseason practice Sept. 24. At least one of the 12 scholarship players on the 2025-26 roster was not available.

Senior guard Jordan Derkack, a transfer from Rutgers, has not returned to practice, Grant said. Derkack underwent foot surgery in June. Grant hopes to have him back in the next week or two.

There have been other injuries and illnesses, Grant said, but he didn’t mention any long-term issues that could affect the team.

“We’re not whole yet,” Grant said.

Fans will first see Dayton in action in an exhibition game against Penn State on Oct. 19 at UD Arena. Another preseason game at home against Bowling Green follows on Oct. 27. Dayton opens the regular season Nov. 3 against Canisius at UD Arena.

One question for Dayton is who gets minutes in the frontcourt other than sophomore center Amaël L’Etang, one of two returning starters along with Bennett.

Grant was asked about that Tuesday but wasn’t ready to provide a definitive answer.

“I think our team is a versatile group,” Grant said. “We have guys that can play multiple positions. I think we have several guys that, just with the way we play, will be able to fill that. We’ve got 12 scholarship guys, and they’re all competing as hard as they can right now to try to earn those minutes.”

Grant and Bennett made several stops with different media at the arena Tuesday. While talking to John Fanta and Rob Dauster, of The Field of 68, Grant talked about the unknowns that come with having so many newcomers on the roster and the challenge of figuring out during the recruiting process how those players will mix.

“You can do as much homework as you want to do, in terms of the character and the work ethic,” Grant said, “and obviously you watch the talent on film, and you see from a basketball standpoint what fits. We tried to be really intentional with adding pieces that we felt like would fit together. And obviously we haven’t played a game up to this point, but I think, what we were able to put together, they gel well together, up to this point. That’s such a critical part of you being able to have a winning team and a team that will support each other as if they get along. So far, our group has done a really good job of meshing.”