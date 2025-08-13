Antone will pitch for Dragons in next step in rehab

According to a report by Lance McAlister, of 700 WLW, Antone will throw one inning Wednesday and will spend a week with the Dragons, who play six games in Lansing, including a doubleheader on Thursday.

Antone has not pitched in the big leagues since April 7, 2024. He underwent surgery last year to repair his right flexor mass tendon and UCL.

Antone made 45 appearances with the Reds between 2020 and 2024, compiling a 2.47 ERA. He has battled injuries throughout his career, missing the entire 2017 and 2022 season because of elbow issues.

A fifth-round pick in 2014, Antone last pitched for the Dragons in 2015 when he was 6-10 with a 2.91 ERA in 26 starts.