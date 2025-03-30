Area high school bowlers shine in collegiate ranks

“It’s a big improvement from last year,” Reed said. “I just tried to stay focused this season and keep believing in myself.”

One year earlier, Rockwell — a Xenia graduate — earned the CIAA bowler of the year distinction. The junior finished the 2024-25 season with a 188.30 average earning All-CIAA honors for a third consecutive season.

Honors and accolades are nothing new as both Reed and Rockwell were accomplished youth and high school bowlers.

“Ohio is big on bowling, and I grew up competing against some great bowlers,” Rockwell said. “I think that definitely helped me become the bowler I am now.”

Reed agrees.

“That’s where I learned the importance of bowling under pressure,” she said. “Being able to make the shot and bowl through the noise.”

While the individual honors were appreciated, team success is the top priority for Reed and Rockwell. Fayetteville State bowling has become a CIAA powerhouse in recent years. The Broncos women’s bowling team recently finished with a perfect 4-0 record in the CIAA Bowling Championship bracket play, securing a third consecutive conference title.

“I’m hoping for a four-peat now,” Rockwell, the tournament co-MVP said with a smile.

That is music to Broncos coach Bobby Henderson’s ears.

“We have a lot of talent, and they are all focused on the same goals,” Henderson said.

But the focus isn’t limited to the lanes. The Broncos – who swept the division with a perfect 35-0 record – also won this year’s Bowling All-Academic Award with a team GPA of 3.623.

“What makes this a great team is that they know that grades come first,” Henderson said. “It’s easy to have a great team when they are also talented in the classroom.”

And then there is also the camaraderie.

“We’re not just teammates, we’re really good friends and that makes a big difference,” Rockwell said.

Next up, the Broncos will compete in the NCAA Regionals on April 4.