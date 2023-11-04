Area runners set for state cross country championship

Tippecanoe sophomore Landon Kimmel leads a fleet of area runners Saturday into the state cross country meet at Fortress Obetz near Columbus.

Kimmel won the Division I Troy regional in 15 minutes, 6 seconds and owns the top time in the state this year. He ran the fifth fastest time ever by an Ohio high school runner when he clocked 14:42.64 on Sept. 15 at the Trinity Valkyrie Invitational in Louisville. He broke Sam Wharton’s school record of 14:56.

Tippecanoe, Springboro, Beavercreek and Centerville will run as teams at state. Milesplit.com projects Springboro to have the best finish at seventh out of 20 teams.

The Division I boys race concludes the day at 2:45 p.m.

Division I girls (2 p.m.): Lakota West junior Evelyn Prodoehl won the Troy regional in 17:22 and has the best time in the state this year at 16:59.10. Beavercreek and Springboro’s teams qualified but are not expected to finish in the top 10.

Division II boys (12:45 p.m.): Carroll and Oakwood placed 2-3 at the Troy regional. Both have a chance to finish in the top 10 Saturday.

Division II girls (noon): Waynesville senior Samantha Erbach finished second the past two years to Oakwood runners Grace Hartman in 2021 and Bella Butler in 2022. Both have graduated. Erbach has the state’s second-best time this season behind Woodridge senior Reese Reaman.

Erbach also plays for Waynesville’s top-ranked soccer team and is the Spartans’ leading scorer with 47 goals and 26 assists. After Erbach runs at state, she will join the soccer team to face Cincinnati Summit Country Day at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bellbrook High School in the regional final. Waynesville (19-0-1) won state in 2021 and was runner-up last year.

Division III boys (10:45 a.m.): Covington record-holder Asher Long, a senior, won the Troy regional in 15:46.8 and ranked No. 3 in the state.

West Liberty-Salem is projected by Milesplit to win the team title followed by Versailles (fifth), Cedarville (sixth), Botkins (ninth), New Bremen (10th) and Minster (12th).

Division III girls (10 a.m.): Minster is projected to win its third straight championship. The Wildcats have won six of the last seven state meets and own the overall state record with 15 titles. The Wildcats are led by seventh-ranked senior Chaney Cedarleaf.

West Liberty-Salem is projected to finish second and Fort Loramie fourth. Troy regional champ Paige Steinke, senior from Anna, is ranked No. 9.