Ask Hal: Where will Spencer Steer play next year?

A: As the NFL likes player end zone celebrations for the fan entertainment value, MLB has embraced the personal admiration society for players hitting home runs. Pitchers, of course, hate it, and home run admirers risk the chance of getting a pitch in the ribs next time up. But pitchers get fined and suspended for doing it. Is that fair? But it makes sense due to a possible injury from ‘on purpose’ pitches.

Q: If you could have added one player from the 1995 Reds team to the 2025 roster, who would it be? — FRED, Indian Springs

A: I, of course, covered the ’95 team, a good team, but when I checked the roster I was astonished to find there was only one real star. That was shortstop Barry Larkin. I’d add him and move Elly De La Cruz to center field. But there is one problem. Larkin is 61 years old and that might cut down a bit on his range and slow down his bat a bit.

Q: Knowing you are anti-ghost runner in extra innings, how did it affect the Cincinnati Reds this season? — GREGORY, Dayton.

A: It’s the worst gimmick MLB ever came up with. To show that MLB doesn’t believe in it, it is not used during the post-season. Does that make sense? The Reds? They needed to call Ghostbusters. They were 3-12 in extra innings when the ghost runner was planted on second base. Just think, if they had won four or five more they wouldn’t have developed worry warts chasing the New York Mets for the third wild card spot.

Q: Can you see Spencer Steer playing left field next year? — KEVIN, Springboro.

A: Actually, I see him staying at first base. His play there has been Gold Glove worthy. But then what do they do with Christian Encarnacion-Strand? Trade him? What I still see (but the Reds don’t) is to move Elly De La Cruz from shortstop to center field and to move TJ Friedl to left field. Edwin Arroyo is the shortstop of the future in Cincinnati and is probably ready to step in. Left fielder Austin Hays is a free agent after the season and is most likely gone.

Q: What’s the chatter among MLB umpires about the upcoming electronic pitch calling? — GARY, Lebanon.

A: MLB has put a muzzle in the mask of the umpires, telling them to keep their opinions to themselves. The umpires union said their members are concentrating on the 2025 season. Yeah, right. Most of them most likely are doing a slow burn. While the ABS (Automated Balls & Strikes) will be in limited use in 2026, two challenges per game for each team, there is no doubt in my mind that eventually it will be used for every ball and strike call, perhaps as early as 2027. And that’s a shame. I love umpires — well, most of them.

Q: When the opposing pitcher is struggling with control, hitters often take pitches right down the middle, so why don’t they look for that pitch and wail on it? — JOHNNY, Troy.

A: I see the opposite most of the time and cringe. A pitcher walks a guy on four pitches and goes to 2-and-0 on the next hitter and he takes a big swing and pops up. Make the pitcher throw a strike. And then I see Elly De La Cruz homer on a 3-and-0 pitch and I say “Oh, OK.” In baseball there is never a steadfast pattern. Some guys never swing at 3-and-0 and some guys do because they figure the pitcher wants to throw a strike and they’ll get a fat, juicy four-seamer right down Fifth Avenue.

Q: How do you rate Tito Francona with all your past managers? — JACK, Miamisburg.

A: That’s a tough one because I liked different managers for different reasons. It’s Sparky Anderson for success and managerial skills. It’s Lou Piniella for providing me with great copy. It’s Jack McKeon for friendship and cooperation. It’s Dusty Baker for honesty. Then there’s John McNamara, Davey Johnson, Pete Rose, Tony Perez, Ray Knight, Bob Boone, Dave Miley, Jerry Narron, David Bell... OK, OK, I’ve worked with 20 managers during my 52 years as a baseball writer. For now, just put Francona right at the top of the list in every category.

Q: What would the Reds crowds be like if they actually ever put a good team on the field? — ALAN, Sugarcreek Twp.

A: Check Milwaukee. Check San Diego. Build a winner and they will come. Crowds were small and meek most of the year in Great American Ball Park. But when games became meaningful on the last homestand, the fans were there and vociferous. An actual team that contends for a championship, not just the No. 3 wild card spot, will draw the fans. We’re all front-runners and we won’t pay exorbitant prices for tickets unless we get bangs for our bucks.

Q: Has there ever been a team clinch a wild card spot with a walk-off hit by pitch the way the Cleveland Guardians did? — JOEL, Xenia.

A: No, never. And that’s one of the defining things about baseball, you never know when you’ll see something rare or something never done before. As a lifelong Cleveland Indians/Guardians fan, I didn’t care how they did it, as long as they did it. Maybe some team will win a playoff game with a walk-off balk or a walk-off steal of home or a walk-off dropped fly ball. In baseball, expect the unexpected.