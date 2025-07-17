Athlete of the week: Aidan Pendleton, Northmont High School

Grade: Incoming senior

Age: 17

Sports: Baseball, football

Claim to fame/honors: Led Greater Western Ohio Conference in hitting (.451) and stolen bases (24); earned first-team GWOC and Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association honors

Bet you didn’t know: I like golfing a lot

Words I live by: If you have a good morning, you’ll have a good day

Toughest opponent: Springboro

Biggest influence: My dad, he’s always there for me

Game-day rituals: Take some swings in the cage

What’s on my bedroom walls: Picture of my late mother

When I’m bored I like to: Watch Star Wars

Favorite movie: Revenge of the Sith

Favorite TV show: SpongeBob

Favorite musical artist: Rod Wave

I can’t live without: My friends

The most important trait in a person is … character

Event I’d like to attend: Lions in Super Bowl

Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak by my dad

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

The profession I respect the most is … military

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … cat

I’d love to trade places for a day with: DJ Khaled

Person from history I’d like to meet: Barry Sanders

Place where I’d love to travel? Greece

Talent I’d like to have? Golf

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite team: Detroit Lions

Favorite athlete: Jahmyr Gibbs

Favorite Olympic sport: 100-meter dash in track

Favorite sports moment: Lions winning their first playoff game in a long time

Favorite snack: Goldfish

Best thing about baseball: Picking up yourself after a mistake

In 10 years, I hope to be: Signed with the Tigers

Nominate an Athlete of the Week:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.