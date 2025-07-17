Athlete of the week: Aidan Pendleton, Northmont High School

Name: Aidan Pendleton
School: Northmont
Grade: Incoming senior
Age: 17
Sports: Baseball, football
Claim to fame/honors: Led Greater Western Ohio Conference in hitting (.451) and stolen bases (24); earned first-team GWOC and Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association honors
Bet you didn’t know: I like golfing a lot
Words I live by: If you have a good morning, you’ll have a good day
Toughest opponent: Springboro
Biggest influence: My dad, he’s always there for me
Game-day rituals: Take some swings in the cage
What’s on my bedroom walls: Picture of my late mother
When I’m bored I like to: Watch Star Wars
Favorite movie: Revenge of the Sith
Favorite TV show: SpongeBob
Favorite musical artist: Rod Wave
I can’t live without: My friends
The most important trait in a person is … character
Event I’d like to attend: Lions in Super Bowl
Favorite book: Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak by my dad
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
The profession I respect the most is … military
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … cat
I’d love to trade places for a day with: DJ Khaled
Person from history I’d like to meet: Barry Sanders
Place where I’d love to travel? Greece
Talent I’d like to have? Golf
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite team: Detroit Lions
Favorite athlete: Jahmyr Gibbs
Favorite Olympic sport: 100-meter dash in track
Favorite sports moment: Lions winning their first playoff game in a long time
Favorite snack: Goldfish
Best thing about baseball: Picking up yourself after a mistake
In 10 years, I hope to be: Signed with the Tigers
