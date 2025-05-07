Athlete of the week: Avery Whitaker, Waynesville

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Basketball, track, soccer

Claim to fame/honors: Earned second-team All-Southwest Buckeye League basketball honors, first-team All-District, Southwest District recognition, honorable mention All-Ohio and Prep Girls Hoops Jim Dabbelt’s First team All-Area; selected to play in four all-star games, including Kentucky-Ohio All-Star Game played at Thomas More University; received full scholarship to play basketball at University of Rio Grande; member of state champion soccer team freshman year and state runner-up sophomore year; tied for first place in SWBL league for high jump.

Bet you didn’t know: I like to hunt and fish

Words I live by: “No matter what”

Toughest opponent: Myself

Biggest influence: My sister Emm

Game-day rituals: My music playlist and mentally focus to get game ready

What’s on my bedroom walls: Pics of my friends and I and some of my old jerseys

When I’m bored I like to: Run

Favorite movie: Hunger Games series

Person who would play me in a movie: Lili Reinhart

Favorite TV show: 13 reasons why

Favorite musical artist: Tyler Childers

I can’t live without: Basketball

The most important trait in a person is … positivity

Event I’d like to attend: Chicago Sky vs Fever to watch Hailey Van Lith

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

Favorite restaurant: bibibop

The profession I respect the most is … surgeons

Favorite cereal: Cheerios

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

If I was an animal, I’d like to be …red panda

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Zendaya

Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus

Place where I’d love to travel? Ibiza Spain

Talent I’d like to have? Flips like a gymnast

Favorite school subject: English

Favorite team: Ohio State

Favorite athlete: Hailey Van Lith

Favorite Olympic sport: Fiba 3v3 basketball teams

Favorite sports moment: Winning state freshman year in soccer

Favorite snack: Popcorn

Best thing about basketball: Friendships made on and off the court

In 10 years, I hope to be: Married, practicing as a diagnostic medical sonographer

