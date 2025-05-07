Athlete of the week: Avery Whitaker, Waynesville

Name: Avery Whitaker
School: Waynesville
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Basketball, track, soccer
Claim to fame/honors: Earned second-team All-Southwest Buckeye League basketball honors, first-team All-District, Southwest District recognition, honorable mention All-Ohio and Prep Girls Hoops Jim Dabbelt’s First team All-Area; selected to play in four all-star games, including Kentucky-Ohio All-Star Game played at Thomas More University; received full scholarship to play basketball at University of Rio Grande; member of state champion soccer team freshman year and state runner-up sophomore year; tied for first place in SWBL league for high jump.
Bet you didn’t know: I like to hunt and fish
Words I live by: “No matter what”
Toughest opponent: Myself
Biggest influence: My sister Emm
Game-day rituals: My music playlist and mentally focus to get game ready
What’s on my bedroom walls: Pics of my friends and I and some of my old jerseys
When I’m bored I like to: Run
Favorite movie: Hunger Games series
Person who would play me in a movie: Lili Reinhart
Favorite TV show: 13 reasons why
Favorite musical artist: Tyler Childers
I can’t live without: Basketball
The most important trait in a person is … positivity
Event I’d like to attend: Chicago Sky vs Fever to watch Hailey Van Lith
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak
Favorite restaurant: bibibop
The profession I respect the most is … surgeons
Favorite cereal: Cheerios
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
If I was an animal, I’d like to be …red panda
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Zendaya
Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus
Place where I’d love to travel? Ibiza Spain
Talent I’d like to have? Flips like a gymnast
Favorite school subject: English
Favorite team: Ohio State
Favorite athlete: Hailey Van Lith
Favorite Olympic sport: Fiba 3v3 basketball teams
Favorite sports moment: Winning state freshman year in soccer
Favorite snack: Popcorn
Best thing about basketball: Friendships made on and off the court
In 10 years, I hope to be: Married, practicing as a diagnostic medical sonographer
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.
About the Author