Athlete of the Week: Brandon Hatcher, Northmont

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Earned first-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference and All-Southwest District honors; fifth-highest scorer in GWOC (15.9) and second in steals (2.2); scored career-high 33 points in a win over Springfield; 1,000-point career scorer; won district title with Dunbar sophomore year

Bet you didn’t know: I started basketball seriously in eighth grade

Words I live by: Never give up

Toughest opponent: Centerville

Biggest influence: My dad, he pushes me to be my best and he’s in the gym with me every day

Game-day rituals: After school I go to the gym, then take a nap; eat Subway before the game

What’s on my bedroom walls: Sports medals

When I’m bored I like to: Rest my body because I’m in the gym a lot

Favorite movie: Friday

Person who would play me in a movie: Chris Tucker

Favorite TV show: Impractical Jokers

Favorite musical artist: NBA Youngboy

I can’t live without: Basketball

I can live without: My xBox

Event I’d like to attend: NBA finals

Favorite book: The Last Dance

Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A

Favorite smell: Money

Favorite cereal: Frosted Flakes

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Vegetable I won’t eat: Black-eyed peas

I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James

Whose mind would I like to read? My opponent

Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have? Dance

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: North Carolina

Favorite athlete: Kyrie Irving

Favorite Olympic sport: Basketball

Favorite sports moment: Winning the district title

Favorite junk food: Banana pudding

Best thing about basketball: Bonds you create and the competitiveness; you can work on it anywhere

In 10 years, I hope to be: In the NBA or playing overseas

