Athlete of the Week: Brandon Hatcher, Northmont

Name: Brandon Hatcher
School: Northmont
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Earned first-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference and All-Southwest District honors; fifth-highest scorer in GWOC (15.9) and second in steals (2.2); scored career-high 33 points in a win over Springfield; 1,000-point career scorer; won district title with Dunbar sophomore year
Bet you didn’t know: I started basketball seriously in eighth grade
Words I live by: Never give up
Toughest opponent: Centerville
Biggest influence: My dad, he pushes me to be my best and he’s in the gym with me every day
Game-day rituals: After school I go to the gym, then take a nap; eat Subway before the game
What’s on my bedroom walls: Sports medals
When I’m bored I like to: Rest my body because I’m in the gym a lot
Favorite movie: Friday
Person who would play me in a movie: Chris Tucker
Favorite TV show: Impractical Jokers
Favorite musical artist: NBA Youngboy
I can’t live without: Basketball
I can live without: My xBox
Event I’d like to attend: NBA finals
Favorite book: The Last Dance
Favorite home-cooked meal: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A
Favorite smell: Money
Favorite cereal: Frosted Flakes
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Vegetable I won’t eat: Black-eyed peas
I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James
Whose mind would I like to read? My opponent
Place where I’d love to travel? Hawaii
Talent you’d like to have? Dance
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: North Carolina
Favorite athlete: Kyrie Irving
Favorite Olympic sport: Basketball
Favorite sports moment: Winning the district title
Favorite junk food: Banana pudding
Best thing about basketball: Bonds you create and the competitiveness; you can work on it anywhere
In 10 years, I hope to be: In the NBA or playing overseas
Nominate an Athlete of the Week:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.
About the Author