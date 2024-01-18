Athlete of the Week: Bryn Martin, Springboro

Grade: Junior

Age: 17

Sports: Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Ranks second in Greater Western Ohio Conference in scoring (19.3) and leads GWOS in assists (5.1); scored 31 of her season-high 33 points in first half against Northmont and barely played in the second half; GWOC player of the year and District 15 underclassman of the year last season

Bet you didn’t know: I was born in Columbus

Words I live by: You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take (Michael Jordan)

Toughest opponent: Purcell Marian

Biggest influence: My parents. They push me to be the best I can possibly be. They’re my biggest mentors and inspirations.

Game-day rituals: I always do a shootaround, even if we have an earlier team shootaround

What’s on my bedroom walls: Collage with me and my friends and family

When I’m bored I like to: Hang out with my friends and family, play basketball, watch movies

Favorite movie: The Blind Side

Person who would play me in a movie: Jennifer Aniston

Favorite TV show: The Last Dance series with Michael Jordan

Favorite musical artist: Drake or Morgan Wallen

I can’t live without: My family

I can live without: Casseroles

Event I’d like to attend: NCAA championship for women

Favorite book: To Kill a Mockingbird

Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti my mom makes

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

Favorite smell: Lavender

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Nike

Vegetable I won’t eat: Cauliflower

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Caitlyn Clark

Whose mind would I like to read? My opponent

Place where I’d love to travel? Italy

Talent you’d like to have? Do flips

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Caitlyn Clark

Favorite team: Chicago Bears

Favorite Olympic sport: Basketball

Something in the world I’d like to change: World hunger

Favorite sports moment: When Iowa played LSU in last year’s NCAA championship and set record for viewership

Favorite junk food: French fries

Best thing about basketball: I love the game, and there’s always room for improvement

In 10 years, I hope to be: Out of college and starting my life with a successful job

Nominate an Athlete of the Week:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.