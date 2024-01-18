Athlete of the Week: Bryn Martin, Springboro

Name: Bryn Martin
School: Springboro
Grade: Junior
Age: 17
Sports: Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Ranks second in Greater Western Ohio Conference in scoring (19.3) and leads GWOS in assists (5.1); scored 31 of her season-high 33 points in first half against Northmont and barely played in the second half; GWOC player of the year and District 15 underclassman of the year last season
Bet you didn’t know: I was born in Columbus
Words I live by: You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take (Michael Jordan)
Toughest opponent: Purcell Marian
Biggest influence: My parents. They push me to be the best I can possibly be. They’re my biggest mentors and inspirations.
Game-day rituals: I always do a shootaround, even if we have an earlier team shootaround
What’s on my bedroom walls: Collage with me and my friends and family
When I’m bored I like to: Hang out with my friends and family, play basketball, watch movies
Favorite movie: The Blind Side
Person who would play me in a movie: Jennifer Aniston
Favorite TV show: The Last Dance series with Michael Jordan
Favorite musical artist: Drake or Morgan Wallen
I can’t live without: My family
I can live without: Casseroles
Event I’d like to attend: NCAA championship for women
Favorite book: To Kill a Mockingbird
Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti my mom makes
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Favorite smell: Lavender
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Nike
Vegetable I won’t eat: Cauliflower
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Caitlyn Clark
Whose mind would I like to read? My opponent
Place where I’d love to travel? Italy
Talent you’d like to have? Do flips
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Caitlyn Clark
Favorite team: Chicago Bears
Favorite Olympic sport: Basketball
Something in the world I’d like to change: World hunger
Favorite sports moment: When Iowa played LSU in last year’s NCAA championship and set record for viewership
Favorite junk food: French fries
Best thing about basketball: I love the game, and there’s always room for improvement
In 10 years, I hope to be: Out of college and starting my life with a successful job
