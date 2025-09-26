Athlete of the Week: Charlotte Spaide, Lehman Catholic girls tennis

For her efforts last week, Spaide was named the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week for Sept. 15 through Sept. 20, earning the honor through reader voting at DaytonDailyNews.com.

“It’s definitely a big accomplishment,” Spaide said. “I’ve worked really hard this season and I’m glad to see it paying off.”

The senior finished the regular season 22-8, winning 16 straight matches at first singles.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger over the season,” Spaide said. “I’m much more consistent and steady than I have been in past years. I’m moving my feet well, I’m getting to the ball and I’m playing my game.”

This summer, Spaide trained two hours a day to improve her skills, including weightlifting, she said.

“I’ve put a lot of time, a lot of energy and a lot of effort into this and it feels good (to perform well),” Spaide said.

The goal, she said, is to advance to the Division II district tournament for the first time in her career.

“I’m hoping to get far in tournament this year,” Spaide said.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers beat Beavercreek B 3-2 to finish the season 8-8. They went 3-14 a year ago.

“This year we’ve got a lot of new players, and so we also have a larger team and it’s been really cool,” Spaide said. “We’ve been super supportive of each other, watching each other’s matches and giving each other encouragement. ... We’re all a lot closer than we have been in past years.”

The D-II sectional tournament begins Monday at Troy City Park. There won’t be any special routines before the tournament, she said.

“I kind of just go with how I’m feeling for the day, and hopefully I can get into my mental space and pull out the win,” Spaide said.

The hard work in the offseason has paid off for Spaide.

“Charlotte is a very special, team-first, self-driven athlete who works very hard both in the classroom and on the court,” said Cavaliers coach Tim Ungericht.

