Athlete of the week: Coy Hyre, Brookville High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Track and field

Claim to fame/honors: Division II state champion last year in the 60, 100 and 200; has run the second-fastest time (10.39) across all divisions this year in the 100 and 400. (47.34); Division II state record holder in the 60 and 100 meters; valedictorian carries 4.2 grade-point average; will run track and study biomedical engineering at the University of Kentucky.

Bet you didn’t know: I ran cross country for four years

Words I live by: “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.”

Toughest opponent: Jamier Brown

Biggest influence: My grandfather

Meet-day rituals: In the morning, take a cold shower. Eat Subway before the bus leaves for the meet. Have an energy drink after arriving. Warm up one hour before race and take honey as a pre-race snack.

What’s on my bedroom walls: Music posters and art

When I’m bored I like to: Play video games, watch TV, read, drive around and hang out with friends

Favorite movie: No Country for Old Men

Person who would play me in a movie: Glen Powell

Favorite TV show: Better Call Saul or The Sopranos

Favorite musical artist: Bob Dylan

I can’t live without: My brother

The most important trait in a person is … Dedication and persistence

Event I’d like to attend: 2028 Olympics

Favorite book: Catch 22

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and potatoes

Favorite restaurant: The Black Pelican

The profession I respect the most is … Surgeons

Favorite cereal: Fruity Pebbles

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Hollister

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … A tiger

I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James

Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus Christ

Place where I’d love to travel? The Mediterranean

Talent I’d like to have? Play multiple instruments

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Cincinnati Bengals

Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods

Favorite Olympic sport: Track and field or wrestling

Favorite sports moment: Winning state in the 100 and 200 in 2024

Favorite snack: Cherries

Best thing about track: The intensity

In 10 years, I hope to be: Working as an engineer in the field of biotechnology with a happy family

Nominate an Athlete of the Week:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.