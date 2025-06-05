Athlete of the week: Coy Hyre, Brookville High School

Name: Coy Hyre
School: Brookville
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Track and field
Claim to fame/honors: Division II state champion last year in the 60, 100 and 200; has run the second-fastest time (10.39) across all divisions this year in the 100 and 400. (47.34); Division II state record holder in the 60 and 100 meters; valedictorian carries 4.2 grade-point average; will run track and study biomedical engineering at the University of Kentucky.
Bet you didn’t know: I ran cross country for four years
Words I live by: “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.”
Toughest opponent: Jamier Brown
Biggest influence: My grandfather
Meet-day rituals: In the morning, take a cold shower. Eat Subway before the bus leaves for the meet. Have an energy drink after arriving. Warm up one hour before race and take honey as a pre-race snack.
What’s on my bedroom walls: Music posters and art
When I’m bored I like to: Play video games, watch TV, read, drive around and hang out with friends
Favorite movie: No Country for Old Men
Person who would play me in a movie: Glen Powell
Favorite TV show: Better Call Saul or The Sopranos
Favorite musical artist: Bob Dylan
I can’t live without: My brother
The most important trait in a person is … Dedication and persistence
Event I’d like to attend: 2028 Olympics
Favorite book: Catch 22
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak and potatoes
Favorite restaurant: The Black Pelican
The profession I respect the most is … Surgeons
Favorite cereal: Fruity Pebbles
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Hollister
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … A tiger
I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James
Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus Christ
Place where I’d love to travel? The Mediterranean
Talent I’d like to have? Play multiple instruments
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Cincinnati Bengals
Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods
Favorite Olympic sport: Track and field or wrestling
Favorite sports moment: Winning state in the 100 and 200 in 2024
Favorite snack: Cherries
Best thing about track: The intensity
In 10 years, I hope to be: Working as an engineer in the field of biotechnology with a happy family
