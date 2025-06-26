Athlete of the week: Enzo Sansabrino, Beavercreek High School

Grade: Junior

Age: 18

Sports: Baseball

Claim to fame/honors: Led Greater Western Ohio Conference in wins (10) and second in earned run average (0.80); earned first-team All-GWOC honors

Bet you didn’t know: I used to play soccer

Words I live by: “Do not worry about tomorrow for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” Matthew 6:34

Toughest opponent: Myself

Biggest influence: My dad

Game-day rituals: Always drink orange Gatorade during the game

What’s on my bedroom walls: Trophies from playing sports

When I’m bored I like to: Hang out with my friends

Favorite movie: Cars 2

Person who would play me in a movie: My friend’s grandma says I look like Miguel from Cobra Kai so probably Xolo Maridueña

Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad

Favorite musical artist: Zach Bryan

I can’t live without: Golf

The most important trait in a person is … similar humor to me

Event I’d like to attend: Game 7 of the World Series with the Cubs winning

Favorite book: The Outsiders

Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: Bdubs

The profession I respect the most is … surgeons

Favorite cereal: Cookie Crisp

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … An eagle

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Shohei Ohtani

Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus

Place where I’d love to travel? Chicago

Talent I’d like to have? Being good at golfing

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite team: Chicago Cubs

Favorite athlete: Javy Baez

Favorite Olympic sport: Basketball

Favorite sports moment: Winning the district title this year

Favorite snack: Popcorn

Best thing about baseball: Yelling from the dugout

In 10 years, I hope to be: Playing in the MLB

