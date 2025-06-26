Athlete of the week: Enzo Sansabrino, Beavercreek High School

Name: Enzo Sansabrino
School: Beavercreek
Grade: Junior
Age: 18
Sports: Baseball
Claim to fame/honors: Led Greater Western Ohio Conference in wins (10) and second in earned run average (0.80); earned first-team All-GWOC honors
Bet you didn’t know: I used to play soccer
Words I live by: “Do not worry about tomorrow for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” Matthew 6:34
Toughest opponent: Myself
Biggest influence: My dad
Game-day rituals: Always drink orange Gatorade during the game
What’s on my bedroom walls: Trophies from playing sports
When I’m bored I like to: Hang out with my friends
Favorite movie: Cars 2
Person who would play me in a movie: My friend’s grandma says I look like Miguel from Cobra Kai so probably Xolo Maridueña
Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad
Favorite musical artist: Zach Bryan
I can’t live without: Golf
The most important trait in a person is … similar humor to me
Event I’d like to attend: Game 7 of the World Series with the Cubs winning
Favorite book: The Outsiders
Favorite home-cooked meal: Spaghetti
Favorite restaurant: Bdubs
The profession I respect the most is … surgeons
Favorite cereal: Cookie Crisp
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … An eagle
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Shohei Ohtani
Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus
Place where I’d love to travel? Chicago
Talent I’d like to have? Being good at golfing
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite team: Chicago Cubs
Favorite athlete: Javy Baez
Favorite Olympic sport: Basketball
Favorite sports moment: Winning the district title this year
Favorite snack: Popcorn
Best thing about baseball: Yelling from the dugout
In 10 years, I hope to be: Playing in the MLB
Nominate an Athlete of the Week:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.
About the Author