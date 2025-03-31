Athlete of the Week: Ethan Greenberg, Centerville

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Basketball

Claim to fame/honors: Earned first-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference and All-Southwest Ohio honors; contributed 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists; will attend the Air Force Academy and play basketball

Bet you didn’t know: I can snowboard

Words I live by: Detach from man’s approval

Toughest opponent: Moeller

Biggest influence: My mom

Game-day rituals: Listen to music on the bus

What’s on my bedroom walls: My senior banner

When I’m bored I like to: Watch TV

Favorite movie: Social Network

Person who would play me in a movie: Sylvester Stallone

Favorite TV show: The Sopranos

Favorite musical artist: Drake

I can’t live without: Music

I can live without: Tacos

Event I’d like to attend: The Olympics

Favorite book: Name of the Wind

Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden

Favorite smell: Home Depot

Favorite cereal: Honeycombs

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Hollister

Vegetable I won’t eat: Celery

I’d love to trade places for a day with:

Whose mind would I like to read? My twin brother

Place where I’d love to travel? Italy

Talent you’d like to have? Be good at golf

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: OKC

Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant

Favorite Olympic sport: Diving

Favorite sports moment: Beating Moeller in regional finals

Favorite junk food: Peach Sour Patch Kids

Best thing about basketball: The competition

In 10 years, I hope to: be living in Colorado

Nominate an Athlete of the Week:

Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.