Athlete of the Week: Ethan Greenberg, Centerville

Name: Ethan Greenberg
School: Centerville
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Basketball
Claim to fame/honors: Earned first-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference and All-Southwest Ohio honors; contributed 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists; will attend the Air Force Academy and play basketball
Bet you didn’t know: I can snowboard
Words I live by: Detach from man’s approval
Toughest opponent: Moeller
Biggest influence: My mom
Game-day rituals: Listen to music on the bus
What’s on my bedroom walls: My senior banner
When I’m bored I like to: Watch TV
Favorite movie: Social Network
Person who would play me in a movie: Sylvester Stallone
Favorite TV show: The Sopranos
Favorite musical artist: Drake
I can’t live without: Music
I can live without: Tacos
Event I’d like to attend: The Olympics
Favorite book: Name of the Wind
Favorite home-cooked meal: Steak
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden
Favorite smell: Home Depot
Favorite cereal: Honeycombs
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Hollister
Vegetable I won’t eat: Celery
I’d love to trade places for a day with:
Whose mind would I like to read? My twin brother
Place where I’d love to travel? Italy
Talent you’d like to have? Be good at golf
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: OKC
Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant
Favorite Olympic sport: Diving
Favorite sports moment: Beating Moeller in regional finals
Favorite junk food: Peach Sour Patch Kids
Best thing about basketball: The competition
In 10 years, I hope to: be living in Colorado
Nominate an Athlete of the Week:
Send an email to freelance writer Dave Lamb at d_lamb@msn.com. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport and a phone number or email address where we can reach that athlete. Please include Athlete of the Week in the subject line.
About the Author