Athlete of the Week: Evan Gentile, Fairmont

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Basketball, golf

Claim to fame/honors: Ranks third in scoring (18.2) in Greater Western Ohio; earned first-team All-GWOC and District 15 all-star honors last year; shot 74 in sectional tournament; carded hole-in-one at district tournament

Bet you didn’t know: I got a hole-in-one in my last round of high school golf

Words I live by: Confidence is key

Toughest opponent: Lakota West

Biggest influence: Grandpa (Mike Kline)

Game-day rituals: 1 minute of silence before every game

What’s on my bedroom walls: NBA team logos from 2000s

When I’m bored I like to: Play chess

Favorite movie: The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Person who would play me in a movie: Will Ferrell

Favorite Tv show: Breaking Bad

Favorite musical artist: J. Cole

I can’t live without: Parents

I can live without: Cold weather

Event I’d like to attend: NBA finals

Favorite book: Harry Potter

Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatloaf and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Sake

Favorite smell: Vanilla

Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Store where I’d to go on a shopping spree: Golf Galaxy

Vegetable I won’t eat: Sweet potato

I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James

Whose mind I’d like to read: Donald Trump

Places I’d love to travel: Las Vegas

Talent you’d like to have: Being able to draw

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Lakers

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite Olympic sports: Basketball

Favorite sports moment: Being part of a district team as a freshman

Favorite junk food: Sour Patch Kids

Best thing about basketball: Simply just playing in a game

In 10 years, I hope to be: An engineer

