Athlete of the Week: Evan Gentile, Fairmont

Name: Evan Gentile
School: Kettering Fairmont
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Basketball, golf
Claim to fame/honors: Ranks third in scoring (18.2) in Greater Western Ohio; earned first-team All-GWOC and District 15 all-star honors last year; shot 74 in sectional tournament; carded hole-in-one at district tournament
Bet you didn’t know: I got a hole-in-one in my last round of high school golf
Words I live by: Confidence is key
Toughest opponent: Lakota West
Biggest influence: Grandpa (Mike Kline)
Game-day rituals: 1 minute of silence before every game
What’s on my bedroom walls: NBA team logos from 2000s
When I’m bored I like to: Play chess
Favorite movie: The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Person who would play me in a movie: Will Ferrell
Favorite Tv show: Breaking Bad
Favorite musical artist: J. Cole
I can’t live without: Parents
I can live without: Cold weather
Event I’d like to attend: NBA finals
Favorite book: Harry Potter
Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatloaf and mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Sake
Favorite smell: Vanilla
Favorite cereal: Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Store where I’d to go on a shopping spree: Golf Galaxy
Vegetable I won’t eat: Sweet potato
I’d love to trade places for a day with: LeBron James
Whose mind I’d like to read: Donald Trump
Places I’d love to travel: Las Vegas
Talent you’d like to have: Being able to draw
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Lakers
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite Olympic sports: Basketball
Favorite sports moment: Being part of a district team as a freshman
Favorite junk food: Sour Patch Kids
Best thing about basketball: Simply just playing in a game
In 10 years, I hope to be: An engineer
