Athlete of the week: Garrett Guinther, Sidney High School

Name: Garrett Guinther
School: Sidney
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Track and field
Claim to fame/honors: Pole vaulter set state record of 17’3-1/4” at the Butler Invitational; ranks sixth nationally; placed second at state meet as a junior, sixth as a sophomore and was a state qualifier as a freshman; will serve a two-year mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Bet you didn’t know: I tore my labrum junior year in my first fall practice
Words I live by: Job’s not finished (by Kobe Bryant); also, my mom says “Always stay humble.”
Toughest opponent: Myself and Grant Harrison from New Richmond
Biggest influence: My brother, Braden, he always picks me up when I’m having a down moment; always there to push me
Meet-day rituals: Listen to music, eat Cheez-its, drink Pre-Workout and pray with my brother
What’s on my bedroom walls: Picture of Armand Duplanti, the world record holder
When I’m bored I like to: Play card games with my family and play video games
Favorite movie: Central Intelligence
Person who would play me in a movie: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite musical artist: Cody Johnson, Luke Combs and Big X tha Plug
I can’t live without: My family, they keep my head on straight
The most important trait in a person is … how they treat somebody
Event I’d like to attend: Summer Olympics
Favorite book: The scriptures
Favorite home-cooked meal: Dorito casserole
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
The profession I respect the most is … military
Favorite cereal: Special K
Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods
If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a lion
I’d love to trade places for a day with: Armand Duplantis
Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus Christ
Place where I’d love to travel? Australia or Spain
Talent I’d like to have? Play the piano
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite team: Bengals
Favorite athlete: Armand Duplantis
Favorite Olympic sport: Pole vault
Favorite sports moment: When I broke state record, coming down on the pit
Favorite snack: Cheez-its
Best thing about pole vault: It’s mentally challenging; have to have right state of mind, you have to deal with the weather conditions and have to have the technique
In 10 years, I hope to be: an Olympian
