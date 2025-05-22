Athlete of the week: Garrett Guinther, Sidney High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Track and field

Claim to fame/honors: Pole vaulter set state record of 17’3-1/4” at the Butler Invitational; ranks sixth nationally; placed second at state meet as a junior, sixth as a sophomore and was a state qualifier as a freshman; will serve a two-year mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Bet you didn’t know: I tore my labrum junior year in my first fall practice

Words I live by: Job’s not finished (by Kobe Bryant); also, my mom says “Always stay humble.”

Toughest opponent: Myself and Grant Harrison from New Richmond

Biggest influence: My brother, Braden, he always picks me up when I’m having a down moment; always there to push me

Meet-day rituals: Listen to music, eat Cheez-its, drink Pre-Workout and pray with my brother

What’s on my bedroom walls: Picture of Armand Duplanti, the world record holder

When I’m bored I like to: Play card games with my family and play video games

Favorite movie: Central Intelligence

Person who would play me in a movie: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite musical artist: Cody Johnson, Luke Combs and Big X tha Plug

I can’t live without: My family, they keep my head on straight

The most important trait in a person is … how they treat somebody

Event I’d like to attend: Summer Olympics

Favorite book: The scriptures

Favorite home-cooked meal: Dorito casserole

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

The profession I respect the most is … military

Favorite cereal: Special K

Store where I’d like a shopping spree: Dick’s Sporting Goods

If I was an animal, I’d like to be … a lion

I’d love to trade places for a day with: Armand Duplantis

Person from history I’d like to meet: Jesus Christ

Place where I’d love to travel? Australia or Spain

Talent I’d like to have? Play the piano

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite team: Bengals

Favorite athlete: Armand Duplantis

Favorite Olympic sport: Pole vault

Favorite sports moment: When I broke state record, coming down on the pit

Favorite snack: Cheez-its

Best thing about pole vault: It’s mentally challenging; have to have right state of mind, you have to deal with the weather conditions and have to have the technique

In 10 years, I hope to be: an Olympian

